Best trade kitchen suppliers in the uk

A trade kitchen supplier sells kitchen cabinets, doors, worktops and fittings to kitchen fitters, joiners, builders, developers and kitchen retailers, usually through a trade account with trade pricing. Some sell only to the trade, in which case homeowners get the kitchen through the tradesperson or retailer handling the job.

The UK market is not one type of business. Some suppliers run national depot networks with stock on the shelf. Others manufacture made-to-order cabinetry for builders and developers. A third group supplies the components, from board and doors to hinges and worktops, that fitters and kitchen retailers use to build kitchens of their own design.

That difference matters more than any single price list. A fitter who needs a carcass the same afternoon, a developer specifying 40 identical kitchens and a kitchen studio designing a one-off scheme will each be better served by a different kind of supplier.

The five businesses below were chosen to cover those supply models. Each one suits a different way of working, from components and depot stock to made-to-order cabinetry. This is an editorial overview based on the information each supplier publishes on its own website, not a hands-on test.

The five suppliers at a glance

HPP: a trade-only component supplier in Oldham, suited to fitters and kitchen retailers who want doors, cabinets, worktops and fittings on one account.

a trade-only component supplier in Oldham, suited to fitters and kitchen retailers who want doors, cabinets, worktops and fittings on one account. Howdens: a trade-only depot network, suited to buyers who want kitchens and joinery from local stock.

a trade-only depot network, suited to buyers who want kitchens and joinery from local stock. Magnet Trade: the trade arm of Magnet, suited to fitters who value credit terms, design support and a large showroom network.

the trade arm of Magnet, suited to fitters who value credit terms, design support and a large showroom network. Sigma 3 Kitchens: a Welsh manufacturer, suited to buyers who want fully assembled cabinetry made to order.

a Welsh manufacturer, suited to buyers who want fully assembled cabinetry made to order. Kitchen Flair: a trade kitchen manufacturer, suited to developers, builders and specifiers working on larger projects.

1. HPP - for trade buyers who build kitchens from components

Hill's Panel Products Ltd (HPP) is a family-owned business in Oldham that has supplied the fitted furniture industry, particularly kitchens and bedrooms, since 1991. It sits in the component group of trade kitchen suppliers, selling the parts a kitchen is built from rather than a set of finished kitchen ranges.

Doors, carcasses, worktops, board and hardware can all come from one account, from a range HPP puts at more than 7,000 products.

Doors: Aspire made-to-measure vinyl-wrapped doors, Aspects PVC-edged doors and Avanti stock doors, all made in Oldham.

Aspire made-to-measure vinyl-wrapped doors, Aspects PVC-edged doors and Avanti stock doors, all made in Oldham. Cabinets and worktops: EasyCab flat-pack cabinets in White and Light Grey, plus EGGER, Kronospan and solid oak worktops.

EasyCab flat-pack cabinets in White and Light Grey, plus EGGER, Kronospan and solid oak worktops. Fittings: Blum drawers, hinges and lift systems, Reginox sinks and taps, Sensio lighting and VIBO storage.

Blum drawers, hinges and lift systems, Reginox sinks and taps, Sensio lighting and VIBO storage. How you buy: trade only, with online ordering and account pricing for account holders, and a trade counter in Oldham.

Suited to: fitters, joiners and kitchen retailers who design their own kitchens and want most components from one account.

2. Howdens - for trade buyers who want kitchens from local stock

Howdens describes itself as the UK's number one trade kitchen supplier, citing Mintel's September 2025 report on the UK kitchen market. Founded in 1995, it sells only to the trade, although homeowners can still have a Howdens kitchen when it is supplied and fitted by a tradesperson.

Its model is built around depots. Howdens says it has more than 800 nationwide, supplying trade customers with products from local stock.

Range: more than 100 kitchen designs, alongside joinery and hardware, with over 10,000 products in total.

more than 100 kitchen designs, alongside joinery and hardware, with over 10,000 products in total. Manufacturing: made in the UK at sites in Runcorn, Cheshire, and Howden, Yorkshire.

made in the UK at sites in Runcorn, Cheshire, and Howden, Yorkshire. Design support: a free survey and design service, with 3D plans produced by depot teams.

a free survey and design service, with 3D plans produced by depot teams. Guarantee: a 25-year guarantee on its cabinetry, and its rigid cabinets were named a Which? Best Buy in June 2024.

Suited to: fitters and builders who want a single local depot for kitchens, doors and joinery, with stock they can collect.

3. Magnet Trade - for fitters who value credit terms and design support

Magnet Trade is the trade side of Magnet, which says it has served the trade for 100 years. It offers trade-only discounts through a trade account, with cash and credit terms and up to 60 days' credit available.

The network is large. Magnet Trade lists more than 195 showrooms nationwide, and kitchen orders can be collected from stores or delivered direct to site.

Design and quotes: a 24-hour kitchen design and quote service, free site measures and itemised quotes, with designers available in showrooms.

a 24-hour kitchen design and quote service, free site measures and itemised quotes, with designers available in showrooms. Cabinets: a lifetime guarantee on its Pre-Built cabinets, with best-selling kitchens and trade essentials available from stock.

a lifetime guarantee on its Pre-Built cabinets, with best-selling kitchens and trade essentials available from stock. Price promise: it says it will beat any quote by at least £50, or give you £50, so check the terms that apply.

it says it will beat any quote by at least £50, or give you £50, so check the terms that apply. Accreditation and rewards: FIRA Gold accredited for over 30 years, plus the Magnet MORE rewards scheme for trade customers.

Suited to: kitchen fitters who want credit, a showroom to bring customers to and design help on each job.

4. Sigma 3 Kitchens - for buyers who want fully assembled cabinetry made to order

Sigma 3 Kitchens has been making kitchens since 1975. It began as a one-man business in Barry and now manufactures from a 70,000 sq ft facility in Llantrisant, South Wales.

Its cabinetry is fully assembled, made to order and manufactured in Wales, which removes carcass assembly from the fitter's workload.

Range: 22 ranges and 68 colours, giving 329 possible combinations.

22 ranges and 68 colours, giving 329 possible combinations. Design support: a free design service from in-house designers, with one point of contact from enquiry to aftercare.

a free design service from in-house designers, with one point of contact from enquiry to aftercare. Trade benefits: trade pricing and a loyalty scheme that rewards repeat purchases.

trade pricing and a loyalty scheme that rewards repeat purchases. Visiting: trade customers can arrange a visit to the factory and trade showroom.

Suited to: installers who want UK-made, ready-assembled units and a direct relationship with the manufacturer.

5. Kitchen Flair - for developers and larger trade projects

Kitchen Flair is a trade kitchen manufacturer with more than three decades of experience. It supplies architects, interior designers, property developers, builders and contractors nationwide, and says it has supplied developments from Surrey and London to Scotland.

The company controls production from design through to delivery. It supplies kitchens as fully assembled as possible, with internals, fittings and mechanisms pre-installed to cut time on site.

Made to order: manufacturing starts only once the customer gives the final go-ahead, so late site changes can be reflected in the build.

manufacturing starts only once the customer gives the final go-ahead, so late site changes can be reflected in the build. Project types: new build developments, renovations and bespoke specifications.

new build developments, renovations and bespoke specifications. Appliances: partnerships with brands including Miele, Siemens, Neff, Quooker, Bora and LEICHT German kitchens.

Suited to: developers, contractors and specifiers who need consistent, ready-to-install kitchens across multiple units.

How to choose a trade kitchen supplier

Start with how you work, not with the brochure. The right supplier is the one whose supply model fits your jobs.

Supply model: depot networks suit fast, stock-led jobs; manufacturers suit made-to-order or multi-unit projects; component suppliers suit fitters and retailers who design their own kitchens.

depot networks suit fast, stock-led jobs; manufacturers suit made-to-order or multi-unit projects; component suppliers suit fitters and retailers who design their own kitchens. Rigid or flat-pack: rigid units save time on site, while flat-pack carcasses are easier to store, transport and carry into tight spaces. Check board thickness and fittings either way.

rigid units save time on site, while flat-pack carcasses are easier to store, transport and carry into tight spaces. Check board thickness and fittings either way. Doors and finishes: if your customers expect a particular colour or a made-to-measure door, check whether the supplier makes its own doors or relies on a fixed range.

if your customers expect a particular colour or a made-to-measure door, check whether the supplier makes its own doors or relies on a fixed range. Account terms: compare cash and credit options, how prices are shown and whether you can order online.

compare cash and credit options, how prices are shown and whether you can order online. Collection and delivery: ask whether stock is held locally, whether delivery to site is offered and how lead times work for made-to-order items.

ask whether stock is held locally, whether delivery to site is offered and how lead times work for made-to-order items. Design support: some suppliers produce plans and quotes for you; others expect you to bring the design.

some suppliers produce plans and quotes for you; others expect you to bring the design. Guarantees: cabinet guarantees vary widely, from 25 years to lifetime cover on some ranges, so read the terms.

cabinet guarantees vary widely, from 25 years to lifetime cover on some ranges, so read the terms. One account or several: it can make sense to keep a depot account for urgent items and a component supplier for specification work.

Frequently asked questions

What is a trade kitchen supplier?

It is a business that sells kitchen cabinets, doors, worktops and fittings to trade customers such as fitters, joiners, builders, developers and kitchen retailers. Most sell through a trade account with trade pricing.

Can homeowners buy from trade kitchen suppliers?

It depends on the supplier. HPP and Howdens both sell only to the trade, so homeowners get their products through a fitter or kitchen retailer, while some manufacturers also sell direct to homeowners. Howdens, for example, says anyone can have one of its kitchens when it is supplied and fitted by the trade.

Who is the UK's number one trade kitchen supplier?

Howdens describes itself as the UK's number one trade kitchen supplier, citing Mintel research. Size is only one measure, though. The best fit depends on whether you need local stock, made-to-order cabinetry or components to build your own designs.

How do I open a trade account?

Most suppliers ask you to complete an application with your business details. HPP, Howdens and Magnet Trade all let you apply through their websites, while Sigma 3 and Kitchen Flair invite trade customers to contact them directly.

Final thoughts

There is no single best trade kitchen supplier for every job. HPP suits trade buyers who want to build kitchens from components, with its own Oldham-made doors alongside cabinets, worktops and fittings on one account. Howdens and Magnet Trade suit fitters who want depot stock, showrooms and design help, while Sigma 3 and Kitchen Flair suit projects that call for assembled, made-to-order units. Some trade buyers use more than one, so it is worth opening accounts that match the way your work actually comes in.

This guide is an editorial opinion piece based on what each supplier said on its own website at the time of writing, not on a hands-on assessment. Product ranges, depot and showroom numbers, credit terms, price promises, guarantees, lead times and delivery options can change, and trade accounts are subject to each supplier's own approval process. Please check current details and terms directly with any supplier before opening an account or ordering for a project.