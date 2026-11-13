Best utility contractors serving berkshire

Berkshire's water network is in the middle of a long upgrade. Thames Water alone is investing more than £20 million in Woodley and the surrounding area, and new housing across Reading, Wokingham and the Thames Valley keeps adding to the demand for new mains and connections.

The county is also not served by one water company. Thames Water supplies much of it, including Reading, Wokingham and Newbury, while Affinity Water supplies parts of Berkshire and Bracknell sits outside Thames Water's supply area altogether. For a developer or contractor, that means the right utility contractor is one that already knows the process of the water company serving the site.

The firms below are established utility and water specialists either based in Berkshire or serving the county as part of their core operating area.

McFadden Utilities

McFadden Utilities is a family-run water utility and civil engineering contractor based in Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, serving Berkshire as part of its operating area across London and the South East. The business has worked in clean water infrastructure since 1980, and its reinstatement teams also run from a satellite yard at Heathrow, a short drive from the east of the county.

Its services cover water main installation, new water connections, WIRS-accredited self-lay water services, repair and maintenance, and leak repair, with reinstatement, tarmac and road surfacing delivered in house. Water company clients include Affinity Water and Thames Water, both of which supply parts of Berkshire, and the firm has also worked on HS2 and within the supply chains of Tier 1 contractors. 24/7 standby crews cover emergency and reactive work.

Accreditations include WIRS and WIAPS, ISO 9001, 14001 and 45001, Constructionline Gold and Achilles UVDB, the procurement gateways water companies and main contractors use to audit their supply chain.

Lanes Mains

Lanes Mains is a Berkshire-based water mains specialist covering the county and the wider South East, including Hampshire, Surrey and Buckinghamshire. Its work includes trenchless moling, open cut trenching, leak detection, and water pipe repair and replacement, and it lists recognition from Thames Water, South East Water, Affinity Water and the Water Industry Approved Plumbers Scheme.

Hamblin Watermains

Hamblin Watermains is a family-run water mains business in Wokingham with more than 55 years in the trade. It carries out burst main and water pipe repairs, pipe renewals, new installations, leak detection and moling across Berkshire and the neighbouring counties, working for construction companies, councils and housing associations as well as homeowners.

Wentworth Moling Services

Wentworth Moling Services is a moling and water pipe specialist based in Farnborough, covering a 40-mile radius that includes Berkshire. Its work includes moling for water pipes and cables, water main replacement, lead pipe replacement and leak detection, and it is WaterSafe registered and WIAPS approved.

TGG Utilities

TGG Utilities is based in Winnersh, Wokingham, and manages new water, gas and electricity connections, along with Section 106 sewerage connections, for developers, construction firms and homeowners. It acts as a single point of contact for coordinating the utility companies on a project.

Choosing a utility contractor in Berkshire

With more than one water company in the county and a busy programme of network renewal, the choice of contractor affects the whole programme. Before appointing, check:

Which water company serves the site. Each has its own developer services process, technical standards and adoption requirements, and the boundaries do not follow town or council lines. Check the address first, then check the contractor knows that company's process.

Each has its own developer services process, technical standards and adoption requirements, and the boundaries do not follow town or council lines. Check the address first, then check the contractor knows that company's process. WIRS accreditation for self-lay schemes. If the development is taking the self-lay route, the provider must appear on the WIRS register administered by LRQA, and the accreditation scope must cover the works proposed.

If the development is taking the self-lay route, the provider must appear on the WIRS register administered by LRQA, and the accreditation scope must cover the works proposed. Capability across the whole job. Mains, connections, testing, chlorination and reinstatement delivered by one firm means fewer interfaces, faster permit closure and one point of responsibility.

Mains, connections, testing, chlorination and reinstatement delivered by one firm means fewer interfaces, faster permit closure and one point of responsibility. Procurement-grade accreditations. Achilles UVDB, Constructionline and ISO certification show a contractor that water companies and Tier 1 firms have already audited.

Berkshire's growth depends on getting water to new homes and businesses on time. The contractors who know both the engineering and the local water companies' processes are the ones turning approved schemes into connected ones.