We have successfully secured a place on Homes England's new Legal Services Framework 2026-2030, joining a select panel of legal advisers appointed to provide specialist support across a range of property, investment and regeneration matters.

The appointment sees Burges Salmon selected for Lot 2 (Corporate Legal Services), which covers a broad range of corporate, finance and regeneration-related legal services, including structured real estate and infrastructure finance, joint ventures, infrastructure and regeneration projects, restructuring, procurement and subsidy control.

The framework is expected to run for four years, from 18 November 2026 to 17 November 2030, and will be available to Homes England and its subsidiaries, including the National Housing Bank, as well as organisations acting on Homes England's behalf in connection with framework commissions.

Burges Salmon is one of 13 firms appointed to Lot 2 following a competitive procurement process. Individual commissions under the framework will be awarded either through direct appointment or further competition between panel firms.

The multi-disciplinary Burges Salmon team was led by Colin Ligman, partner in the firm's Built Environment practice, with support from Corporate team partner, Jonathan Canter, Projects team partner, Laura Wisdom and director, Punim Anda and Banking and Finance team director, Alistair Rattray.

Colin Ligman says "Homes England plays a pivotal role in driving housing delivery, regeneration and long-term investment across the country, and we are proud to have been selected to support that important mission. We look forward to working closely with the team and its partners over the coming years and helping to deliver projects that support communities, unlock investment and contribute to the UK’s infrastructure development."

Burges Salmon's award-winning, multi-disciplinary Built Environment team advises developers, investors, funders, owners, occupiers and public sector bodies across the full lifecycle of real estate assets. Bringing together specialists in real estate, construction, planning, tax, finance, environmental and dispute resolution matters, the team delivers joined-up advice on projects throughout the UK and internationally, and continues to have a growing role in public sector regeneration, housing delivery and infrastructure projects.