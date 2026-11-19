Top 10 UK housebuilder, Keepmoat, has broken ground at its latest Lincolnshire development located off Burringham Road.

At a glance Set to deliver 593 new homes and a 200sqm commercial retail unit, the £100million investment into Scunthorpe from the housebuilder will create the new village ‘Ashmere’.

The full scheme from the council is set to deliver up to 6,000 new homes, alongside 200 hectares of parkland and more than 77 hectares of lakes, creating a network of green spaces and new recreational areas.

To date, Keepmoat has built over 35,000 homes, transforming brownfield sites into thriving new communities.

Set to deliver 593 new homes and a 200sqm commercial retail unit, the £100million investment into Scunthorpe from the housebuilder will create the new village ‘Ashmere’.

As a key development within North Lincolnshire Council’s wider Trent Vale masterplan to create six new villages on the western edge of Scunthorpe, Keepmoat will deliver a mix of two, three and four-bedroom homes.

Ciaran Aldridge, Regional Managing Director, Yorkshire East at Keepmoat, said: “We’re delighted to see work get underway at Ashmere, marking an exciting milestone in a project that will deliver much-needed new homes and create valuable green space.

“At Keepmoat, placemaking is about more than building homes – it’s about creating places where people want to live, grow and put down roots. With sustainability, connectivity and green space at its heart, Trent Vale has the foundations to become a lasting, vibrant destination for generations to come. We’re proud to play our part in bringing this vision to life.”

The full scheme from the council is set to deliver up to 6,000 new homes, alongside 200 hectares of parkland and more than 77 hectares of lakes, creating a network of green spaces and new recreational areas.

Cllr Rob Waltham, leader, North Lincolnshire Council, said: “It's fantastic to see work starting at Ashmere as the first of Trent Vale's new villages beginning to take shape.

“This is about much more than building houses. We want to create places where young people can get onto the housing ladder, families can put down roots and communities can grow and thrive.

“The vision for Trent Vale has always been about creating something different – distinct villages with their own identity, surrounded by green space and connected to the facilities and opportunities people need.

“With work already underway on the Burringham Bypass, we're seeing that vision become reality, with the roads and infrastructure needed to support these new communities being delivered alongside the homes.”

The start of construction follows years of planning and investment in the wider Trent Vale area, including two new motorway junctions, major flood defence works and the Burringham Bypass, which is now under construction – putting the infrastructure in place to support the new villages as they take shape.

Keepmoat is a top 10 UK partnership homebuilder with a track-record of delivering quality homes in regions across the UK. To date, Keepmoat has built over 35,000 homes, transforming brownfield sites into thriving new communities.

For more information, please visit www.keepmoat.com/