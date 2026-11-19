Goodstone Living's landmark Dockside Build to Rent development in Edinburgh has received a commendation at the Scottish Structural Awards 2026, recognising the engineering expertise behind one of the city's most significant new waterfront residential schemes.

Located at Albert Docks in Leith, the development has delivered 373 new rental homes across four residential buildings, reaching up to 14 storeys, alongside commercial accommodation, landscaped public spaces and modern resident facilities.

Designed by architectural practice 3DReid and constructed by McAleer & Rushe, the development represents a major regeneration investment in Edinburgh's historic docklands, transforming a prominent waterfront location into a contemporary residential neighbourhood.

Engineering Excellence on a Challenging Waterfront Site

Civil and structural engineering consultancy Woolgar Hunter played a central role in delivering the project, providing structural, civil and environmental engineering expertise.

The waterfront location presented particular technical challenges, requiring extensive ground investigations to assess ground conditions and groundwater levels before construction could progress.

Working collaboratively, the engineering teams developed a suitable piling and foundation strategy to support the residential buildings.

The structures incorporate in situ concrete frames and post-tensioned floor slabs supported by piled foundations, providing the structural framework for the four apartment buildings.

The project's recognition at the Scottish Structural Awards highlights the importance of innovative engineering solutions in delivering complex, high-density residential developments on former industrial waterfront sites.

Sustainable Design at the Heart of Dockside

Environmental performance has been a major consideration throughout the development, with Goodstone Living seeking to establish Dockside as an example of sustainable Build to Rent construction.

The scheme incorporates an all-electric heating strategy, including air-source heat pumps within individual apartments, reducing reliance on fossil fuel-based heating systems.

During the development process, Goodstone targeted reductions of more than 30% in embodied carbon and over 50% in operational carbon compared with its established benchmarks.

The project has also achieved a three-star Fitwel rating, a Platinum WiredScore certification and EPC B ratings across its homes.

These credentials reflect the growing emphasis on energy efficiency, resident wellbeing and digital connectivity within professionally managed residential developments.

373 New Homes and Waterfront Public Spaces

Dockside provides a mixture of rental accommodation, including 94 affordable homes, contributing to Edinburgh's need for additional high-quality housing.

Residents benefit from a range of amenities, including a rooftop lounge and dining area, fitness facilities, co-working spaces and landscaped gardens.

The wider development also incorporates approximately 1.3 acres of new public realm, including pedestrian connections and accessible outdoor spaces designed to reconnect the neighbourhood with the waterfront.

A publicly accessible boardwalk forms part of the improvements, helping strengthen connections between Albert Docks and the surrounding Leith area.

The integration of residential accommodation, commercial uses and public spaces demonstrates the importance of comprehensive masterplanning in transforming former industrial land into sustainable urban communities.

A Landmark for Scotland's Build to Rent Sector

Dockside reached practical completion in March 2026, marking an important milestone for Goodstone Living and its investment partners.

The development forms part of Goodstone Living Partners 1, which manages capital on behalf of the Northern Local Government Pension Scheme, including pension funds in Greater Manchester, Merseyside and West Yorkshire.

For the wider construction and property sectors, Dockside demonstrates how architectural design, specialist structural engineering and sustainable building technologies can be combined to deliver large-scale residential regeneration.

The recognition at the Scottish Structural Awards further highlights the technical achievements behind the development, reinforcing the importance of engineering innovation in creating resilient, energy-efficient buildings.

With its combination of 373 homes, modern resident amenities and substantial public realm improvements, Dockside represents a significant addition to Edinburgh's waterfront and an important example of the continued evolution of Scotland's Build to Rent market.