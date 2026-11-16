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Considerate Constructors Scheme Celebrates Industry Excellence at Grand Gala 2026

BDC Magazine16 November 2026 · 4 min read
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Considerate Constructors Scheme (CCS) celebrated the best of the construction industry at its annual CCS Grand Gala Awards 2026 on Thursday 12th November, bringing together more than 450 industry leaders, professionals and future talent to recognise outstanding achievements across the industry.

Held at London's Natural History Museum, beneath the iconic blue whale skeleton in Hintze Hall, the black-tie event recognised outstanding contributors to responsible construction, demonstrating excellence across community engagement, workforce, sustainability, environment, innovation and building safety.

This year, the Gala attracted hundreds of award submissions across 20 categories, including 35 Rising Star Award recipients, recognising emerging talent already shaping the future of construction.

CCS would like to thank all those involved in making the evening a success, in particular headline sponsor C-Link, sponsors and supporters Picker Pals and Lighthouse Charity, the independent judging panel of industry experts, host, television personality and comedian Hugh Dennis and all attendees.

Event Highlights

The 2026 Grand Gala:

  • Brought together 450 attendees – contractors, clients, suppliers and industry leaders from across the UK and Ireland.
  • Featured 20 award categories recognising excellence in responsible construction.
  • Received over 160 award submissions.
  • Celebrated 35 Rising Stars, commending the next generation in construction.
  • Raised £6,490 on the night for our charity partner The Lighthouse Charity, which supports the emotional, physical and financial wellbeing of construction workers and their families.

Click here to view photos from the event


Winners' Circle

 

Inclusivity & Diversity Ambassador Award

  • Cherelle Brown – Vistry Group

Environment Ambassador Award

  • Leila Foster-du Toit – Neilcott Construction

 

Social Value Leader Award

  • Amy Fox – Arc Group London

 

Lifetime Achievement Award

  • Jason Warren – Collins Construction

 

Mental Health Ambassador Award

  • Gareth Dawson – Esh Group

 

Mentorship Award

  • Nisha Sanghera – McLaughlin & Harvey

 

CCS Community Hero Award

  • Andy Kubacki – GKR Scaffolding

 

Champion of Construction Award

  • Max Smithson – M Smithson Ltd

 

BSF Safety Culture Award

  • Brian Knowles – Casey Group

 

Supply Chain Award

  • Master Stone Masons

 

Innovation of the Year Award

  • CAGE Hybrid Gas Engine – EKFB

 

Climate Champion Award

  • TRU West Alliance

 

Considerate Client Award

  • The Rochester Bridge Trust

 

Excellence in Construction

  • Major winner - McAleer & Rushe
  • Mid-size winner - Wilten

 

Employer of the Year

  • Major winner - Balfour Beatty
  • Mid-size winner - ARC Group London

 

Community Engagement Award

  • Major winner - Neilcott Construction
  • Mid-size winner - GEDA Construction

 

Rising Stars

CCS also recognised 35 Rising Stars, celebrating exceptional young professionals already making a significant impact and helping to develop the next generation of construction leaders. Rising Stars will also be invited to join CCS's shadow board the Next Generation Forum. This provides a platform to contribute to industry discussions, share insights and help shape the future direction of responsible construction.
  • Abbie Foy (Amentum)
  • Amelia Smith (Kier)
  • Ben Harrison (Wilten Construction)
  • Benjamin Reynolds (Kier)
  • Cameron Homer (Amentum)
  • Clair O'Dowd (Portview)
  • David Kindness (Robertson)
  • Ellie Kissane (Murphy)
  • Elliot Madley (Sanper Construction)
  • Erin Partington (M&Y Maintenance and Construction)
  • George Grammenos (Stepnell)
  • Georgia Petch (GEDA Construction)
  • Harrison Quinn (Sisk)
  • Harry Vaughan (Fourfront Group)
  • Hattie Horlock (Neilcott Construction)
  • Ishaaq Mohamed (Muslims in Construction)
  • Jacob Parks (Neilcott Construction)
  • Kashif Iqbal (Murphy)
  • Kathryn Gurney (Kier)
  • Libby Stubbs (Neilcott Construction)
  • Lorna Squires (Laing O'Rourke)
  • Lottie Pretious (Berkeley Group)
  • Lucy-Ann Wallace (Hill Group)
  • Lydia Handley (Kier)
  • Matthew McIlroy (Portview)
  • Michael Stoddard (Kier)
  • Mollie Gilmore (McLaughlin & Harvey)
  • Oktawian Porosinski (Glencar)
  • Oliver Joyce (Kingerlee)
  • Owen Turner (Kier)
  • Paige Bell (Esh Group)
  • Páraic Brecknell (Portview)
  • Samuel Walker (McLaughlin & Harvey Ltd)
  • Shane Coll (JJ Rhatigan & Company)
  • Tiffy Liu (Sweet Projects)

 

 

Desiree Blamey, Managing Director of Considerate Constructors Scheme, said:

“The Grand Gala Awards celebrate those organisations and individuals who are demonstrating what responsible construction looks like in practice. I’m so encouraged about the number of organisations investing in their people, strengthening relationships with communities and developing innovative approaches to some of the industry's biggest challenges.

“The quality of submissions this year was exceptional, reflecting the passion, innovation and dedication currently being seen across the sector. Congratulations to all our finalists and winners for helping to raise standards and inspire positive change throughout construction.”

 

 Sarah Bolton, CEO of charity partner Lighthouse Charity, said:

“We are delighted to have been selected as the Charity Partner for Considerate Constructors’ Grand Gala Awards. We have a long history of working with Considerate Constructors to improve worker welfare and culture across the industry.

"Being able to celebrate the remarkable impact that everyone in the room has made this year was truly inspiring. We would like to send our congratulations to everyone nominated and all the winners.”

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