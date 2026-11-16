Considerate Constructors Scheme Celebrates Industry Excellence at Grand Gala 2026

Considerate Constructors Scheme (CCS) celebrated the best of the construction industry at its annual CCS Grand Gala Awards 2026 on Thursday 12th November, bringing together more than 450 industry leaders, professionals and future talent to recognise outstanding achievements across the industry.

Held at London's Natural History Museum, beneath the iconic blue whale skeleton in Hintze Hall, the black-tie event recognised outstanding contributors to responsible construction, demonstrating excellence across community engagement, workforce, sustainability, environment, innovation and building safety.

This year, the Gala attracted hundreds of award submissions across 20 categories, including 35 Rising Star Award recipients, recognising emerging talent already shaping the future of construction.

CCS would like to thank all those involved in making the evening a success, in particular headline sponsor C-Link, sponsors and supporters Picker Pals and Lighthouse Charity, the independent judging panel of industry experts, host, television personality and comedian Hugh Dennis and all attendees.

Event Highlights

The 2026 Grand Gala:

Brought together 450 attendees – contractors, clients, suppliers and industry leaders from across the UK and Ireland.

– contractors, clients, suppliers and industry leaders from across the UK and Ireland. Featured 20 award categories recognising excellence in responsible construction.

recognising excellence in responsible construction. Received over 160 award submissions .

. Celebrated 35 Rising Stars , commending the next generation in construction.

, commending the next generation in construction. Raised £6,490 on the night for our charity partner The Lighthouse Charity, which supports the emotional, physical and financial wellbeing of construction workers and their families.

Click here to view photos from the event

Winners' Circle Inclusivity & Diversity Ambassador Award Cherelle Brown – Vistry Group

Environment Ambassador Award Leila Foster-du Toit – Neilcott Construction Social Value Leader Award Amy Fox – Arc Group London Lifetime Achievement Award Jason Warren – Collins Construction Mental Health Ambassador Award Gareth Dawson – Esh Group Mentorship Award Nisha Sanghera – McLaughlin & Harvey CCS Community Hero Award Andy Kubacki – GKR Scaffolding Champion of Construction Award Max Smithson – M Smithson Ltd BSF Safety Culture Award Brian Knowles – Casey Group The Grand Gala Awards celebrate those organisations and individuals who are demonstrating what responsible construction looks like in practice. Desiree Blamey, Managing Director of Considerate Constructors Scheme Supply Chain Award Master Stone Masons Innovation of the Year Award CAGE Hybrid Gas Engine – EKFB Climate Champion Award TRU West Alliance Considerate Client Award The Rochester Bridge Trust Excellence in Construction Major winner - McAleer & Rushe

- McAleer & Rushe Mid-size winner - Wilten Employer of the Year Major winner - Balfour Beatty

- Balfour Beatty Mid-size winner - ARC Group London Community Engagement Award Major winner - Neilcott Construction

- Neilcott Construction Mid-size winner - GEDA Construction

Rising Stars

CCS also recognised 35 Rising Stars, celebrating exceptional young professionals already making a significant impact and helping to develop the next generation of construction leaders. Rising Stars will also be invited to join CCS's shadow board the Next Generation Forum. This provides a platform to contribute to industry discussions, share insights and help shape the future direction of responsible construction.

Abbie Foy (Amentum)

(Amentum) Amelia Smith (Kier)

(Kier) Ben Harrison (Wilten Construction)

(Wilten Construction) Benjamin Reynolds (Kier)

(Kier) Cameron Homer (Amentum)

(Amentum) Clair O'Dowd (Portview)

(Portview) David Kindness (Robertson)

(Robertson) Ellie Kissane (Murphy)

(Murphy) Elliot Madley (Sanper Construction)

(Sanper Construction) Erin Partington (M&Y Maintenance and Construction)

(M&Y Maintenance and Construction) George Grammenos (Stepnell)

(Stepnell) Georgia Petch (GEDA Construction)

(GEDA Construction) Harrison Quinn (Sisk)

(Sisk) Harry Vaughan (Fourfront Group)

(Fourfront Group) Hattie Horlock (Neilcott Construction)

(Neilcott Construction) Ishaaq Mohamed (Muslims in Construction)

(Muslims in Construction) Jacob Parks (Neilcott Construction)

(Neilcott Construction) Kashif Iqbal (Murphy)

(Murphy) Kathryn Gurney (Kier)

(Kier) Libby Stubbs (Neilcott Construction)

(Neilcott Construction) Lorna Squires (Laing O'Rourke)

(Laing O'Rourke) Lottie Pretious (Berkeley Group)

(Berkeley Group) Lucy-Ann Wallace (Hill Group)

(Hill Group) Lydia Handley (Kier)

(Kier) Matthew McIlroy (Portview)

(Portview) Michael Stoddard (Kier)

(Kier) Mollie Gilmore (McLaughlin & Harvey)

(McLaughlin & Harvey) Oktawian Porosinski (Glencar)

(Glencar) Oliver Joyce (Kingerlee)

(Kingerlee) Owen Turner (Kier)

(Kier) Paige Bell (Esh Group)

(Esh Group) Páraic Brecknell (Portview)

(Portview) Samuel Walker (McLaughlin & Harvey Ltd)

(McLaughlin & Harvey Ltd) Shane Coll (JJ Rhatigan & Company)

(JJ Rhatigan & Company) Tiffy Liu (Sweet Projects)

Desiree Blamey, Managing Director of Considerate Constructors Scheme, said:

“The Grand Gala Awards celebrate those organisations and individuals who are demonstrating what responsible construction looks like in practice. I’m so encouraged about the number of organisations investing in their people, strengthening relationships with communities and developing innovative approaches to some of the industry's biggest challenges.

“The quality of submissions this year was exceptional, reflecting the passion, innovation and dedication currently being seen across the sector. Congratulations to all our finalists and winners for helping to raise standards and inspire positive change throughout construction.”

Sarah Bolton, CEO of charity partner Lighthouse Charity, said:

“We are delighted to have been selected as the Charity Partner for Considerate Constructors’ Grand Gala Awards. We have a long history of working with Considerate Constructors to improve worker welfare and culture across the industry.

"Being able to celebrate the remarkable impact that everyone in the room has made this year was truly inspiring. We would like to send our congratulations to everyone nominated and all the winners.”