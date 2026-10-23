Reapit celebrates nine years of ESTAS success

Customers have once again put Reapit at the top of the industry at the ESTAS, the UK’s largest residential property awards, with its automated client accounting solution, PayProp, among the night’s big winners.



PayProp was named Best in Sector – Payment Services again in 2026, extending its extraordinary run to nine consecutive ESTAS titles.

Unlike many industry awards, ESTAS winners are determined by verified customer reviews collected throughout the year. For Reapit, the awards represent recognition from the people who use its technology every day.

Nine years at the top

Nine consecutive ESTAS victories is a milestone few PropTechs can claim. For Reapit’s PayProp client accounting platform, it reflects a continued focus on helping letting agents reduce manual payment admin, protect client money and operate more efficiently.

In a sector facing growing operational and regulatory pressures, agents continue to rely on the PayProp platform to automate one of the most important functions within their business.

The industry’s biggest celebration

As the headline partner of the ESTAS Awards, Reapit also welcomed customers and industry leaders to the event, hosting three VIP tables during one of the property sector’s biggest annual gatherings.



The evening brought together agents, suppliers and industry experts from across the sector and highlighted the important role customer feedback continues to play in shaping products, services and standards across the industry.

Steve Richmond

“First and foremost, thank you to our customers. Awards decided by industry panels are always welcome, but recognition from the people who use your technology every day carries a different weight,” said Steve Richmond, Reapit’s General Manager. “For our PayProp platform to secure a ninth consecutive ESTAS title is an incredible achievement and a reflection of the consistency, expertise and commitment of our team.

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