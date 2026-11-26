ACD Multi-Sensor with CO named Detection Solution of the Year, with Zoe Parsons named Rising Star of the Year

Hochiki Europe has taken two titles at this year's International Fire Buyer awards. The ACD Multi-Sensor with CO was named Detection Solution of the Year, and Zoe Parsons, Account Development Representative at Hochiki Europe, was named Rising Star of the Year.

It is the second award the ACD product has won in the last 12 months, following Best Active Fire Safety Product at the Intersec Awards 2026 in Dubai in January. Together the awards reflect the innovation and teamwork that go into making award winning fire safety products.

The ACD Multi-Sensor with CO is an addressable, loop-powered multi-sensor with 24 EN 54 approved modes of operation. It combines smoke and heat sensing with CO detection, and its carboxyhaemoglobin (COHb) alarm facility lets it act as a CO alarm. Installers can choose a day mode and a night mode to suit the way a space is used. The ACD-EN has been approved by LPCB to EN 54 Parts 5, 7, 26, 29, 30 and 31. Modes with the Reduced False Alarm function adjust the sensitivity of the optical element over time, learning from the environment from the moment of installation. ACD runs on Hochiki's ESP open protocol, so specifiers and installers keep a choice of system design and maintenance. Control panel compatibility is required.

Shinsuke Kubo, Managing Director of Hochiki Europe, said: "Winning in both categories reflects what our customers rely on us for: dependable products and trusted people who make it easy to work with. Our focus is on investing in both, so that customers can count on the same standard of product and support wherever they are. This is a win for the whole Hochiki family."

Zoe provides cross-functional support across Hochiki Europe. Her role spans documentation management and operational coordination, and she works closely with the Regional Sales Management team. She also covers the Supply Chain function during periods of high demand or absence.

Ian Humby, UK Sales Manager at Hochiki Europe, said: "Zoe supports our Regional Sales Managers and steps in to cover Supply Chain whenever demand is high or colleagues are away. Customers benefit from that work every day, even when they do not see it. She is committed to her colleagues and to our customers, and she is a great role model for the whole team. This award is well deserved; everyone is delighted for her."

Zoe Parsons said: "What customers want is the right product at the right time, and confidence in the support behind it. That only happens when the teams across the business work as one. Working across the business gives me a clear view of how those pieces fit together, I enjoy making that smoother for my colleagues and for the customers who rely on us. I am honoured to be recognised and I share this award with the colleagues I work with every day."