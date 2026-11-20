Matalan is accelerating investment across its UK retail estate, with four new store openings scheduled for November 2026, adding approximately 100,000 sq ft of retail space as part of the company's ongoing property expansion and modernisation strategy.

At a glance Two of the new stores have already opened during November, with Matalan launching a 30,000 sq ft outlet at Brooke Retail Park in Clacton and a further 22,000 sq ft store at Aylesbury Shopping Park.

Further openings are planned before the end of November, including a 17,000 sq ft store at Springhill in Bangor, Northern Ireland, and a 27,000 sq ft outlet at Mendalgief Retail Park in Newport, South Wales.

Together, the four stores represent approximately 96,000 sq ft of additional retail accommodation, taking Matalan's November expansion programme to almost 100,000 sq ft.

The clothing and homeware retailer is opening new stores in Aylesbury, Clacton, Bangor and Newport, strengthening its presence across England, Wales and Northern Ireland while continuing to upgrade existing locations.

The expansion forms part of a wider programme focused on improving the physical retail environment through redesigned store layouts, brighter interiors and enhanced visual merchandising.

The investment reflects Matalan's commitment to its bricks-and-mortar estate, with the retailer seeking to create more modern, accessible and engaging shopping environments for customers.

Four New Stores Across the UK

Two of the new stores have already opened during November, with Matalan launching a 30,000 sq ft outlet at Brooke Retail Park in Clacton and a further 22,000 sq ft store at Aylesbury Shopping Park.

Both locations showcase the retailer's updated store design concept, incorporating improvements to internal layouts, product presentation and the overall customer experience.

Further openings are planned before the end of November, including a 17,000 sq ft store at Springhill in Bangor, Northern Ireland, and a 27,000 sq ft outlet at Mendalgief Retail Park in Newport, South Wales.

Together, the four stores represent approximately 96,000 sq ft of additional retail accommodation, taking Matalan's November expansion programme to almost 100,000 sq ft.

The new openings also demonstrate the continued importance of established retail parks within the retailer's property strategy, providing accessible locations with opportunities to accommodate its clothing and homeware ranges.

Major Investment in Store Design and Refurbishment

Alongside its new store openings, Matalan is continuing to invest in the refurbishment and redevelopment of existing properties.

The programme includes the transformation of its Hull store, which is scheduled to reopen later in November following redevelopment works.

The improvements are designed to introduce a more contemporary retail environment, with brighter interiors, improved circulation and redesigned layouts that make products easier to locate and explore.

Enhanced visual merchandising will also play an important role, helping showcase Matalan's clothing and homeware collections more effectively.

Our stores play a huge role in how customers experience Matalan, so it’s essential that they reflect the improvements we’re making to our product and brand. James Dorling, property director at Matalan

For the retail construction and fit-out sectors, the investment programme highlights the ongoing demand for store refurbishment, interior design, lighting, flooring, fixtures, signage and specialist retail installation services.

The modernisation strategy also reflects a broader shift within the retail property market, where operators are increasingly prioritising the quality and performance of their physical stores alongside their wider commercial strategies.

Derby Success Supports Further Investment

Matalan reports that its investment in new store formats is already delivering encouraging results, with its recently opened Derby location becoming the retailer's most successful store opening to date.

The performance has reinforced the company's confidence in its updated retail concept and the importance of selecting appropriate locations for future investment.

James Dorling, property director at Matalan, said:

“Our stores play a huge role in how customers experience Matalan, so it’s essential that they reflect the improvements we’re making to our product and brand.

“That’s been the focus of our investment over the past two years – not just making stores look better, but making them easier to shop and better at showcasing what we have to offer. It’s about investing in the right locations, improving the shopping environments, and giving our customers even more reasons to choose Matalan.

“The response to the changes we’ve made has been really positive, with Derby a particular highlight. The four openings this November mark another important milestone in our investment programme, and we’re delighted to be bringing the latest Matalan experience to more communities in time for Christmas.”

Continued Confidence in Physical Retail Property

The latest investment demonstrates Matalan's continued commitment to physical retail at a time when many operators are reviewing their store portfolios and prioritising more efficient use of commercial space.

By combining new openings with improvements to existing locations, the retailer is pursuing a strategy that balances estate expansion with the modernisation of established stores.

The programme also provides opportunities for retail landlords, property developers, building contractors and specialist fit-out companies involved in delivering contemporary shopping environments.

With four new stores opening during November and the refurbished Hull location preparing to welcome customers, Matalan's latest investment represents another significant step in the transformation of its UK retail estate.

The expansion underlines the continuing role of well-designed, strategically located retail properties in supporting the long-term growth of established high street and retail park brands.