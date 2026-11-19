Construction has officially commenced on a major £59 million leisure and civic development in Swadlincote, Derbyshire, as Wates begins work on a landmark project that will deliver modern community facilities, sustainable council offices and new opportunities for town centre regeneration.

At a glance Sustainability will be a central feature of the £59 million development, with the buildings designed around an all-electric energy strategy.

The £59 million scheme represents an important milestone in the continued development of Swadlincote and the surrounding South Derbyshire area.

The ambitious development, designed by CPMG Architects, will see a new leisure centre and three-storey council headquarters constructed at the former Cadley colliery site within Cadley Park.

The project represents a significant investment in South Derbyshire's public infrastructure, replacing the existing Green Bank Leisure Centre and council offices with purpose-built facilities designed to meet the changing needs of residents, visitors and local authority staff.

Importantly, the relocation will also release two prominent town centre sites for future redevelopment, creating opportunities for new housing, retail, hospitality and leisure investment.

Modern Leisure Facilities for the Local Community

The centrepiece of the development will be a modern leisure complex incorporating a comprehensive range of sports, fitness and recreational facilities.

The new building will feature a 25-metre, eight-lane swimming pool, alongside a separate learner pool designed to support swimming lessons and community participation.

Additional facilities will include a six-court sports hall, fully equipped gym, dedicated fitness studios, café and flexible community spaces.

The investment is intended to provide an improved environment for sport, physical activity and wellbeing, while creating a welcoming destination for residents of all ages.

The new leisure centre will replace the existing Green Bank Leisure Centre, providing updated accommodation and facilities capable of supporting the district's future recreational requirements.

Its location within Cadley Park will also help connect the new development with the surrounding green spaces, encouraging greater use of the park and its recreational environment.

New Three-Storey Council Headquarters

Alongside the leisure facilities, the project will deliver a purpose-built, three-storey headquarters for South Derbyshire District Council.

The new office building will provide open-plan working environments, meeting rooms and modern accommodation designed to support more flexible and efficient working arrangements.

Positioned to overlook the surrounding parkland, the headquarters will incorporate extensive glazing, allowing natural light into the building while strengthening the visual connection between internal workspaces and the landscaped surroundings.

The combination of civic and leisure facilities within a single development represents a coordinated approach to public sector estate investment, bringing together essential community services and administrative accommodation.

All-Electric Design and Renewable Energy

Sustainability will be a central feature of the £59 million development, with the buildings designed around an all-electric energy strategy.

Air-source heat pumps will provide heating, while rooftop solar photovoltaic panels will contribute renewable electricity generation.

The use of these technologies is intended to reduce reliance on fossil fuel-based systems and support more efficient long-term building operation.

The architectural design will also incorporate extensive glazing and timber features, creating contemporary buildings that complement their parkland setting.

For the mechanical and electrical engineering sector, the development represents an opportunity to integrate renewable energy generation, modern heating technologies and energy-efficient building services within a substantial public sector project.

The investment reflects the increasing importance of sustainability, operational efficiency and long-term asset performance in the design and delivery of civic buildings.

Wates Appointed Through Regional Procurement Framework

Wates secured the construction contract through the Procure Partnerships Framework East Midlands arrangement, supporting the delivery of the council's major capital investment programme.

The project brings together expertise in public sector construction, leisure facility development, architectural design and sustainable building engineering.

Construction is expected to continue until the end of 2028, with the new leisure centre scheduled to open first, followed shortly afterwards by occupation of the council headquarters.

The development will also bring new activity to the former Cadley colliery site, demonstrating how previously developed land can be repurposed to accommodate important community infrastructure.

Unlocking Major Town Centre Regeneration Opportunities

Beyond the construction of the new leisure and civic complex, the project is expected to act as a catalyst for wider regeneration across Swadlincote.

Once the new facilities are operational, the council intends to demolish the existing Green Bank Leisure Centre and its current town centre headquarters.

The removal of these buildings will release land for future redevelopment, potentially accommodating a combination of residential, retail, leisure and hospitality uses.

Early possibilities include new housing, shops, leisure facilities and a hotel, although detailed proposals for the released sites have yet to be confirmed.

This approach could help reshape parts of Swadlincote town centre, introducing new investment opportunities while supporting local businesses and improving the overall urban environment.

The redevelopment strategy also highlights the wider benefits of relocating ageing public sector buildings, allowing councils to modernise essential facilities while unlocking valuable land for alternative uses.

A Major Investment in South Derbyshire's Future

The £59 million scheme represents an important milestone in the continued development of Swadlincote and the surrounding South Derbyshire area.

By combining a modern leisure destination with sustainable civic accommodation, the project aims to provide long-term benefits for residents, council employees and the wider community.

For the construction and built environment sectors, the development demonstrates the growing importance of integrated public sector projects that combine community infrastructure, renewable energy technologies and strategic regeneration.

With Wates now on site and completion targeted for the end of 2028, the Cadley Park development is set to become a major new civic landmark while creating opportunities for the next phase of Swadlincote's town centre transformation.

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