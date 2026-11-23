Planning committee set to consider Peel Waters' updated vision for Liverpool Waters, more than two years after submission and 13 years after the original masterplan was approved, following a period of significant investment, delivery and growth across the northern docks.

Liverpool Waters' updated masterplan will be considered by Liverpool City Council's Planning Committee on 24 November 2026, more than two years after it was submitted and 13 years after Peel Waters’s original Liverpool Waters masterplan was approved. The revised vision reflects the transformation of the city's northern docks over the past decade and the significant progress that has continued to be delivered across the waterfront since the application was submitted in 2024.

Originally approved in 2013, the Liverpool Waters masterplan set out an ambitious vision to regenerate 60 hectares of historic docklands stretching from Princes Dock in the south to the Northern Docks in the north. Over the years, that vision has evolved alongside changing market conditions, shifting lifestyles, growing sustainability ambitions and major new investments that have reshaped the future of the waterfront.

The most significant change has undoubtedly been the completion and opening of Everton's new 52,000+ capacity stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock. The world-class waterfront venue has transformed the profile of the area, attracting national and international attention, accelerating investment confidence and creating a major new destination within Liverpool Waters.

The updated masterplan has been refined to reflect the stadium's arrival and ensure surrounding neighbourhoods, public spaces, infrastructure and development opportunities are aligned to maximise its long-term economic and social impact.

Credit: PEEL Waters

Crucially, while awaiting determination of the revised masterplan, Liverpool Waters has continued to deliver at pace.

Among the major milestones achieved since the application was submitted in 2024 are:

The completion of Lighthaus, the landmark 31-storey, 278-home residential development delivered by Starlight Investments in Princes Dock.

The opening of the Isle of Man Ferry Terminal, significantly enhancing transport connectivity and strengthening Liverpool's role as a regional gateway.

The announcement of plans to expand Liverpool's cruise liner facilities, supporting the city's continued growth as an international visitor destination.

The opening of Wyld Sauna, the UK's first public floating sauna, which has since expanded in response to growing demand and established itself as one of Liverpool's most distinctive wellness destinations.

The launch of Vibora Liverpool Waters, floating padel venue and clubhouse, adding another unique leisure attraction to the waterfront.

Sainsbury’s Local Princes Dock opened in March 2024 – circa 6,000 sq. ft store with in-house bakery, ATM and Argos collection point

Brookes Bell, global marine consultancy relocated to 5,500 sq. ft of office space in No.10 Princes Dock in March 2026

The approval of £56 million of funding from Homes England, alongside a direct £26 million investment from Peel Waters, to deliver £81m critical infrastructure works across Central Docks and the 5-acre Central Park. The infrastructure programme recently passed its first anniversary and will unlock the delivery of approximately 2,350 new homes within the Central Docks neighbourhood alone, helping create one of the UK's most significant new waterfront communities.

Elsewhere across the site, work has commenced to prepare the King's neighbourhood for development, including site clearance works ahead of the creation of a new cluster of residential towers, anchored by a proposed landmark 70-storey building.

The updated masterplan also builds upon key themes that emerged through public consultation, including the creation of more public realm, enhanced green space, improved walking and cycling routes, greater connectivity and a continued commitment to celebrating Liverpool's unique maritime heritage.

Everton's new stadium is a game-changing addition to the waterfront and one of the biggest catalysts for growth we have seen since the project began. Chris Capes, Development Director at Liverpool Waters

Chris Capes, Development Director at Liverpool Waters, said:

"When the original Liverpool Waters masterplan was approved in 2013 many of the developments we now see across the waterfront hadn't been built and a number of the attractions and infrastructure projects that are now helping to define the area simply didn't exist."

"Thirteen years on, Liverpool Waters has established itself as one of the most ambitious regeneration projects in the UK and momentum continues to build."

"Whilst we've been waiting for the updated masterplan to progress through the planning process, we haven't stood still. We've continued to welcome investment, deliver new attractions, support infrastructure projects, complete developments and create new reasons for people to visit, live, work and spend time at Liverpool Waters."

"Everton's new stadium is a game-changing addition to the waterfront and one of the biggest catalysts for growth we have seen since the project began. It has transformed perceptions of the area and created exciting new opportunities for future development across the northern docks."

"The updated masterplan reflects that progress and sets out a vision for the next chapter of Liverpool Waters. We look forward to presenting it to committee later this month and continuing to work with partners to deliver one of Europe's most important waterfront regeneration projects.

“We are working closely with Liverpool City Region Combined Authority and Liverpool City Council to shape the Mayoral Development Corporation to accelerate the delivery even further.”

The updated Liverpool Waters masterplan will provide the framework for the continued regeneration of five distinctive waterfront neighbourhoods, supporting the delivery of new homes, employment space, public realm, visitor attractions and sustainable infrastructure over the coming decades. It retains the scale and ambition of the original vision whilst responding to the significant changes that have already taken place across the site and the opportunities that lie ahead.

Find out more about Liverpool Waters here.