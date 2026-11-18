Leading design and build contractor McAleer & Rushe has announced their appointment and successful topping out of the new £100m Haymarket Hotel in Edinburgh, being delivered for M&G, the international savings and investment business and investor behind the wider Haymarket square regeneration.

The 351-bed development will be the city’s first Hyatt Centric branded hotel and represents the final phase of M&G’s landmark £350m Haymarket masterplan, completing the vision for a lively and inclusive city centre quarter anchored by commercial, hospitality and public realm use.

Occupying a prominent position within Haymarket Square, adjacent to Haymarket Station, the development is located at one of Scotland’s most strategically connected transport hubs. The hotel will build on the successful delivery of the wider scheme, which has already seen neighbouring office buildings completed and fully let, alongside active retail uses, establishing a vibrant mixed-use destination.

Targeting BREEAM ‘Very Good’, the hotel will offer high-quality accommodation together with a bar and restaurant, enhancing the hospitality and leisure offer at Haymarket Square and supporting its continued growth as a destination for business travellers, visitors and the local community.

The development benefits from exceptional connectivity, with direct tram and bus links across Edinburgh, including services to Edinburgh Airport, as well as national and regional rail connections to Glasgow, London and the wider UK.

The construction programme commenced in January 2026, with completion scheduled for February 2028.

Mark Diamond, Senior Director at McAleer & Rushe, said: “Reaching the topping out milestone is a key moment for the entire team and brings us one step closer to delivering a best-in-class hotel befitting of its prominent location. This appointment builds on our strong track record of delivering high-quality hotels and reflects our continued investment in Edinburgh, with the hotel adding a distinctive hospitality offer that completes the landmark Haymarket Square development in the city. We look forward to continuing to work closely with M&G Real Estate and the wider project team as we progress towards completion, further strengthening Haymarket’s position as a vibrant, well-connected and inclusive urban quarter.”