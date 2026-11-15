McLaughlin & Harvey commences works on Oxford’s Bridge Labs development

Construction and civil engineering contractor, McLaughlin & Harvey, has commenced works on a life sciences development on Hythe Bridge Street in Oxford.

The project involves the transformation of the former Beaver House site and neighbouring properties into a specialist life sciences facility called Bridge Labs, with the programme set to last three years.

The scheme sees the redevelopment of Beaver House at 23-38 Hythe Bridge Street, together with properties at 39-42 on the same road, to create approximately 140,000 sq ft of flexible laboratory and office accommodation.

Alongside space for scientific research and development, Bridge Labs will deliver public-realm improvements, including a new café, a community garden and improved riverside connections. The project will also restore the historic Boatman’s Chapel and deliver biodiversity net gain of more than 500%.

Colin McCullough, Project Director at McLaughlin & Harvey, said: “Bridge Labs represents an important investment in Oxford's world-leading life sciences sector. Our team is now on site and working closely with Reef Origin, project partners and the local community to deliver a high-quality development that will support scientific innovation while creating lasting benefits for the city and its residents."

Bridge Labs is delivered by Reef Origin in partnership with its capital partner through the Forge_Kn platform.

McLaughlin & Harvey was appointed as main contractor through a negotiated pre-construction route.

Chris Goulding, Construction Director at Reef Origin, said: “[McLaughlin & Harvey] demonstrated a highly proactive and collaborative approach from the outset. They rapidly mobilised a multidisciplinary team, bringing together programme, logistics, commercial and operational expertise to gain a thorough understanding of the project's requirements and delivery challenges.”