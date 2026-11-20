John Sisk & Son has secured a major £37 million infrastructure and enabling works contract to prepare one of Birkenhead's largest brownfield regeneration sites for the development of a new residential neighbourhood delivering up to 1,600 homes.

At a glance The wider enabling works programme has experienced a significant increase in projected costs, rising from £57 million to £66 million.

To address the funding shortfall, Liverpool City Region Combined Authority has agreed to provide an additional £8.9 million, supporting the continued delivery of the regeneration programme.

A further £13.7 million has been allocated for separate infrastructure works involving United Utilities.

Wirral Council has approved the contract for Borough Yard, formerly known as Hind Street Urban Village, marking a significant milestone in the transformation of former industrial and railway land between Birkenhead Central and Green Lane stations.

The ambitious regeneration programme will create a new mixed-use neighbourhood incorporating residential accommodation, commercial space, community facilities and extensive public realm improvements.

The appointment of Sisk represents an important step towards unlocking the site's development potential, with the initial infrastructure programme expected to facilitate the delivery of at least 633 new homes.

Major Brownfield Remediation and Infrastructure Works

Under the fixed-price agreement, Sisk will undertake substantial ground remediation, civil engineering and infrastructure works to prepare the former gasworks and railway site for future construction.

The programme will involve addressing the challenges associated with redeveloping previously industrial land, including ground conditions, existing infrastructure and the requirements of a major residential-led masterplan.

A central element of the contract will be the construction of a new active travel corridor, designed to improve pedestrian and cycling connections through the development and surrounding neighbourhoods.

Sisk will also deliver the first section of the proposed Dock Branch South linear park, which will form an important part of the regeneration's green infrastructure and public realm strategy.

The park is intended to provide accessible landscaped spaces and improved connectivity, helping establish a more attractive and sustainable environment for future residents and the wider community.

These early works will create the essential infrastructure required to support the phased construction of new homes and commercial buildings over the coming years.

Infrastructure Investment Rises to £66 Million

The wider enabling works programme has experienced a significant increase in projected costs, rising from £57 million to £66 million.

The additional expenditure has been attributed to construction inflation, programme delays and increasing costs associated with drainage infrastructure.

To address the funding shortfall, Liverpool City Region Combined Authority has agreed to provide an additional £8.9 million, supporting the continued delivery of the regeneration programme.

A further £13.7 million has been allocated for separate infrastructure works involving United Utilities.

These works will include major sewer diversions and the construction of an underground stormwater storage tank, providing essential drainage capacity to support the proposed development.

Existing Cadent gas infrastructure will also require relocation as part of the wider site preparation programme.

The scale of these works highlights the technical and financial challenges involved in transforming complex brownfield sites into new residential communities, particularly where substantial underground utilities and historic industrial infrastructure are present.

Phased Approach to Manage Construction Costs

In addition to approving Sisk's contract, Wirral councillors have agreed a £2.9 million development management agreement with Ion Property Developments, which is overseeing the regeneration scheme.

To manage expenditure and maintain the project's financial viability, certain elements of the infrastructure programme have been deferred.

These include highway realignment works at Kings Square and a further section of the Dock Branch South linear park.

The postponed works, estimated to cost approximately £12 million, are now expected to progress from 2027 and could potentially be incorporated into Sisk's existing contract.

This phased approach will allow the project team to prioritise essential remediation and infrastructure works while retaining flexibility over subsequent stages of development.

Creating a New Mixed-Use Neighbourhood

The wider Borough Yard masterplan has secured hybrid planning consent for up to 1,600 new homes, alongside commercial accommodation, community facilities and new public spaces.

The development is expected to be delivered over a period of approximately 10 to 15 years, reflecting the scale and complexity of transforming the former industrial site.

Once completed, Borough Yard has the potential to establish a substantial new residential neighbourhood within Birkenhead, bringing previously underutilised land back into productive use.

The proposals also aim to improve connections between existing residential communities, local transport infrastructure and surrounding commercial areas.

Its location between Birkenhead Central and Green Lane railway stations provides an opportunity to encourage sustainable travel and create a more accessible urban environment.

The introduction of new pedestrian routes, cycling infrastructure and landscaped public spaces will be central to the development's long-term regeneration ambitions.

A Significant Opportunity for the Construction Sector

The Borough Yard programme represents a major opportunity for the construction and built environment sectors, particularly across civil engineering, land remediation, utilities, infrastructure and residential development.

The initial works will establish the foundations for a substantial pipeline of future construction activity, potentially involving housebuilders, architects, structural engineers, building services specialists and commercial contractors.

For Wirral, the regeneration represents an important investment in the future of Birkenhead, supporting the wider ambition to revitalise former industrial land and deliver new homes, employment opportunities and community facilities.

With Sisk appointed to undertake the £37 million enabling works programme and additional infrastructure funding secured, Borough Yard has moved a significant step closer to becoming one of the area's most substantial residential-led regeneration projects.

The initial programme will be particularly important in unlocking at least 633 homes, providing the first major phase of development within a wider masterplan that could ultimately transform this prominent part of Birkenhead over the next decade and beyond.