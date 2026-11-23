Manchester's rapidly evolving skyline could welcome another landmark residential development after Select Property submitted plans for a £136 million, 31-storey apartment tower in the city's emerging St John's district.

At a glance Manchester's rapidly evolving skyline could welcome another landmark residential development after Select Property submitted plans for a £136 million, 31-storey apartment tower in the city's emerging St John's district.

The £136 million project will bring together a specialist professional team to deliver the proposed development.

The development, constructed by Renaker, opened in January 2026 and was supported by £128 million of funding from Maslow Capital.

The proposed One St John's development would deliver 381 apartments within a striking 95-metre-high building overlooking the River Irwell, transforming a prominent site on the western edge of Manchester city centre.

Designed by award-winning architectural practice SimpsonHaugh, the scheme would replace the vacant Albert Shed at the junction of New Quay Street and Water Street, adjacent to the Marriott hotel.

The ambitious development represents another significant investment in Manchester's residential property market, combining high-rise architecture, modern building technologies and extensive lifestyle amenities within one of the city's most important regeneration areas.

381 Apartments Across 31 Storeys

The proposed residential tower will provide a mixture of one, two and three-bedroom apartments, designed to accommodate a range of city-centre residents.

The accommodation will comprise 127 one-bedroom apartments, 247 two-bedroom properties and seven three-bedroom homes.

A distinctive folded façade featuring bronze anodised aluminium and glazing will give the building a contemporary architectural identity, complementing the evolving skyline of the St John's district.

The design also incorporates a dual-stair core, reflecting modern fire safety requirements for high-rise residential buildings.

The tower's location overlooking the River Irwell will provide residents with access to Manchester's growing waterfront neighbourhood, while supporting the continued regeneration of previously developed city-centre land.

Luxury Residential Amenities and Lifestyle Facilities

One St John's will incorporate an extensive range of shared facilities, reflecting the increasing importance of lifestyle amenities within high-quality residential developments.

Residents will benefit from a swimming pool, sauna, fully equipped gym, co-working areas and communal lounges.

These facilities are intended to create a residential environment that supports wellbeing, flexible working and social interaction.

The inclusion of dedicated co-working accommodation reflects changing residential expectations, with developers increasingly incorporating spaces that enable residents to work remotely without leaving their buildings.

The development will also provide secure cycle storage within a basement area, accommodating up to 230 bicycles.

In keeping with the scheme's sustainable transport ambitions, the building will be largely car-free, with the exception of two private garages associated with penthouse accommodation.

Sensitive Development Alongside Historic Manchester Landmarks

The redevelopment will involve demolishing the existing Albert Shed building, followed by construction of the new residential tower.

The site occupies a sensitive location close to several important historic structures, including the Grade II listed Irwell Street Bridge and the neighbouring Albert Warehouse.

As a result, the construction programme will require careful planning and engineering to protect the surrounding heritage assets while delivering a substantial new high-rise building.

The development's position beside the River Irwell will also introduce additional considerations relating to site access, construction logistics and the relationship between the new tower and the surrounding public realm.

SimpsonHaugh's architectural proposals seek to establish a modern residential landmark while responding to the character and constraints of this historic waterfront location.

All-Electric Building with Sustainable Technologies

Sustainability forms an important part of the proposed development, with One St John's designed around an all-electric building services strategy.

The scheme will incorporate air-source heat pumps and solar photovoltaic panels, supporting more energy-efficient building operation and reducing reliance on conventional fossil fuel-based heating systems.

Landscaped public spaces and improved pedestrian access to the riverside will also form part of the development, helping strengthen connections between the surrounding streets and Manchester's waterfront.

The proposals reflect the increasing importance of integrating renewable energy technologies, sustainable transport facilities and high-performance building services within modern residential towers.

For the mechanical and electrical engineering sector, the development will involve the coordination of complex building systems within a 31-storey residential environment, including heating, ventilation, electrical infrastructure and specialist leisure facilities.

Major Construction and Engineering Programme

The £136 million project will bring together a specialist professional team to deliver the proposed development.

SimpsonHaugh is leading the architectural design, with DeSimone providing structural engineering expertise.

Design Fire is advising on fire safety, while Futureserv is responsible for building services consultancy. Curtins is also involved in the professional team.

The project will require extensive expertise across demolition, ground engineering, high-rise construction, façade installation, mechanical and electrical services and specialist residential fit-out.

Its dual-stair design and proximity to neighbouring heritage structures will be particularly important considerations as the proposals progress through the planning and technical design stages.

Building on Select Property's Manchester Investment

One St John's follows Select Property's successful delivery of One Port Street, a 33-storey residential development in Manchester's Northern Quarter.

The development, constructed by Renaker, opened in January 2026 and was supported by £128 million of funding from Maslow Capital.

The proposed St John's scheme represents a further expansion of Select Property's Manchester development portfolio, reinforcing its continued investment in high-density city-centre residential accommodation.

The wider St John's district has undergone substantial regeneration in recent years, with former industrial and commercial sites being transformed into new residential, leisure, cultural and commercial destinations.

Another Landmark for Manchester's Growing Skyline

Subject to planning approval, One St John's could become another prominent addition to Manchester's expanding collection of residential skyscrapers.

The proposed development would introduce 381 new apartments, extensive communal amenities and improved public spaces while bringing a vacant waterfront site back into productive use.

For Manchester's construction and property sectors, the scheme represents a substantial potential investment in high-rise residential development, architectural design, specialist engineering and sustainable building technologies.

With its distinctive bronze and glass façade, riverside setting and £136 million construction value, One St John's has the potential to become a significant new landmark within the city's continuing urban transformation.