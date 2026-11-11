Telent supports Liverpool John Lennon Airport’s CCTV upgrade

The partnership will support a more integrated approach to CCTV management, improving operational efficiency and helping the airport plan future infrastructure investment





Telent, part of M Group, is working with Liverpool John Lennon Airport (LJLA) to support the modernisation of its CCTV infrastructure, helping the airport take a more integrated approach to managing and maintaining its surveillance technology.

The project will initially focus on assessing the airport's existing CCTV estate and identifying opportunities to improve system performance, streamline management and support future investment decisions. The assessment will provide a clearer understanding of CCTV coverage across the airport, helping to inform a long-term approach to infrastructure modernisation.

As part of the programme, Telent will undertake a comprehensive CCTV coverage assessment, reviewing existing camera information, system performance and coverage across key operational areas. The findings will help establish priorities for future improvements, with a focus on making the infrastructure more efficient, easier to manage and fit for purpose as the airport's operational requirements evolve.

The work follows a successful three-month trial of Telent's Arbitex technology at the airport. Arbitex uses automated daily checks to monitor CCTV camera connectivity, alignment and image quality, giving technical teams greater visibility of camera condition and performance. This supports a more proactive approach to maintenance, allowing potential issues to be identified earlier and helping engineers plan maintenance activities more effectively.

With approximately 500 CCTV cameras across the airport estate, the wider modernisation programme presents an opportunity to explore how CCTV management can be brought together through a more integrated approach. This would provide authorised teams with a more consistent way to access and manage CCTV information, while helping reduce the time and resources required for routine monitoring and maintenance.

The assessment will also help identify opportunities to make better use of existing infrastructure, improve asset management and reduce longer-term operational costs. By understanding where improvements can be made, the airport will be better placed to prioritise investment and ensure its CCTV technology continues to support day-to-day operations.

Our work with Liverpool John Lennon Airport is focused on helping the team make the most of its existing infrastructure while planning for future requirements.

Mike Harten, Director of Transport Comms Systems & Services at Telent, said, "Airports rely on a wide range of technologies to keep their operations running smoothly, and CCTV plays an important role in supporting both operational efficiency and security.

"Our work with Liverpool John Lennon Airport is focused on helping the team make the most of its existing infrastructure while planning for future requirements. By bringing together better visibility of CCTV performance, proactive maintenance and a more integrated approach to management, we can help the airport improve efficiency and make informed decisions about future investment."

Michael Brown, Head of Technical Services at Liverpool John Lennon Airport, said, The airport is committed to investing in technology that supports safe and efficient operations. The Arbitex trial has shown the benefits of implementing automation software to aid monitoring of CCTV systems and we are continuing to work with Telent to plan the next stage of CCTV modernisation.”

The project builds on Telent's experience in delivering and maintaining mission-critical technology across the UK's transport infrastructure, including rail, highways and airports. It also reflects the growing importance of integrated technology management in helping transport operators improve operational efficiency, manage infrastructure costs and plan for future requirements.