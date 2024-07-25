Willmott Dixon Interiors to deliver next phase of £11m refurbishment at Royal Sussex County Hospital

Willmott Dixon Interiors is set to commence works on the next stage of an £11 million project to expand and refresh A&E facilities at the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.



The fit-out and refurbishment specialist contractor will revamp facilities at the hospital’s Millennium Wing on behalf of University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust (UHSussex).



The project is an acute floor expansion, which will provide modern healthcare facilities and significantly increase capacity to support critical patients in the Emergency Department.



Willmott Dixon Interiors will manage the removal of all existing internal walls, ceilings and flooring within the building, and a full MEP strip out and replacement. The scope of the works also include furniture, fixtures and equipment, and decoration.



The Royal Sussex County Hospital project was awarded through SCAPE, one of the

UK’s leading public sector procurement framework providers.



As part of its delivery of the project, Willmott Dixon Interiors has committed to a programme of social value activities which will benefit the hospital and local community.



Roger Forsdyke, chief operations officer at Willmott Dixon Interiors, said: “Over recent years, we’ve enhanced multiple healthcare environments on behalf of UHSussex. We’re proud to continue our successful partnership with the Trust and to deliver facilities at Royal Sussex County Hospital that will improve services, increase capacity and enhance the experience for staff and patients.”



James Millar, deputy director of capital development and property at UHSussex, said: “We’re pleased to progress to the next stage of a project that will greatly enhance the Emergency Department at the Royal Sussex County Hospital. The Trust’s investment in the Millennium Wing is part of a much broader commitment to improve standards and deliver a better hospital environment for patients and staff. It will enable patients to access emergency care as quickly as possible.”



Mark Robinson, group chief executive at SCAPE, said: “The refurbishment works at

the Royal Sussex County Hospital will prove invaluable in supporting the need for

greater capacity in the A&E department, while also enabling better patient outcomes.



“We are, therefore, pleased to be working on such an important and significant project with our partner, Willmott Dixon Interiors helping to accelerate this project forward, and provide improved NHS services for the community.”



Willmott Dixon Interiors has successfully delivered several construction projects on behalf of UHSussex. Recent examples include a £7.5m modular refurbishment at Princess Royal Hospital, and a state-of-the-art children’s audiology testing centre at the Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital, Brighton.



