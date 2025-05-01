£1.5 Billion Framework Launched to Drive Green Retrofit Revolution in Social Housing

Procure Plus, the Manchester-based social housing framework specialist, has announced an ambitious £1.5 billion initiative to accelerate the installation of low and zero carbon technologies across social housing stock in the UK.

The new four-year framework, running from November 2025 to November 2029, is divided into 16 lots. It covers a comprehensive range of retrofit services, from assessment, design, and coordination to the delivery of multi-measure installations. Technologies included span air and ground source heat pumps, solar panels, electric heating systems, battery storage solutions, as well as full retrofit packages incorporating insulation and ventilation.

The framework breaks down into specialist areas: lots 1 to 6 focus on retrofit design and coordination services, operating both nationally and regionally across the North West, Midlands, Yorkshire, North East and North Wales. Lots 7 to 12 cover multi-measure retrofit installation works nationally and regionally, while lots 13 to 16 are dedicated to specific technologies, including air source heat pumps, ground source heat pumps, electric heating installation, and solar PV plus battery maintenance.

This landmark initiative is aimed at supporting social housing providers in delivering retrofit projects aligned with the government’s net zero and decarbonisation targets. It opens the door to wide-ranging opportunities across the public sector, including housing associations, local councils, schools, NHS trusts, and emergency services.

Procure Plus is inviting firms to submit bids by 30 June 2025. Successful contractors will play a key role in transforming social housing estates by introducing greener, more energy-efficient homes that reduce carbon emissions and help tackle fuel poverty.

This framework represents a critical step in the UK’s journey towards sustainable housing, fostering collaboration and innovation in the retrofit sector. Interested organisations can find further information and apply through the Procure Plus website.

