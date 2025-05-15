Clegg Breaks Ground on £16m Health Faculty for University of Sheffield

Clegg Construction has commenced work on a major new health facility at the University of Sheffield, marking the start of a £16 million development that will support world-leading research into neurodegenerative diseases.

The project will see the expansion of the Sheffield Institute for Translational Neuroscience (SITraN), which plays a vital role in advancing research into conditions such as motor neurone disease, Parkinson’s, dementia, and multiple sclerosis.

Located on the corner of Glossop Road and Clarkehouse Road, the Faculty of Health Phase 1 scheme involves the demolition of existing buildings at the Barber House Annex and Central Garages site. In their place, a modern three-storey facility will be constructed, complete with new landscaping and external works.

The building will be physically linked to the existing SITraN centre via a dedicated corridor, extending laboratory space and enhancing opportunities for collaboration between university researchers and clinicians at the neighbouring Royal Hallamshire Hospital. It will also include flexible teaching areas, office space, and workspaces for students, staff, and visiting academics.

Designed to blend with the university’s wider campus, the development will create a new frontage on Glossop Road, with two storeys visible from the main road and a third at the rear, responding to the natural slope of the site.

Craig Gibbons, contracts manager at Clegg Construction, commented: “This is our fourth contract with the University of Sheffield, and we’re delighted to have started on site. SITraN is renowned for its groundbreaking research, and this development will further support its critical work while strengthening links with the clinical teams at Royal Hallamshire Hospital.”

The scheme has been designed by architect Bond Bryan, with Ridge providing structural engineering services. The project is scheduled for completion in September 2026.

