Wolverhampton MP reopens historic Royal Hospital as Nightingale House

Rt Hon Pat McFadden, Labour MP for Wolverhampton South East, has opened Nightingale House, the new name for the former Royal Hospital.

To celebrate the official opening, residents living at Nightingale House and partners involved in the transformation welcomed Rt Hon Pat McFadden for a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The historic site, which had stood empty since its closure in 1997, has been revitalised as part of a wider area transformation made possible through the collaborative efforts of whg, City of Wolverhampton Council, Homes England, the West Midlands Combined Authority and developer Morro Partnerships.

Through careful restoration, the Grade II listed building has been transformed into 38 one- and two-bedroom apartments, available for affordable rent as part of a housing scheme for people over the age of 55.

The renovation maintains the building’s architectural heritage, including three stained glass windows installed in the chapel in 1967. The building also features new modern eco-friendly amenities such as air source heat pumps for heating to reduce its carbon footprint and improve energy efficiency.

Earlier in the day, former hospital staff also gathered for a reunion event to share their memories of working life at the Royal Hospital. In addition, a blue plaque sponsored by the Royal Hospital Nurses League, was unveiled. Sir Stephen Moss, who has dedicated 57 years to the NHS, unveiled the plaque to celebrate the legacy and care of Wolverhampton NHS staff.

Gary Fulford, Group Chief Executive, at whg, said: “I want to thank Rt Hon Pat McFadden for marking this momentous occasion with us.

“The former Royal Hospital building has stood empty since 1997, however, its historical significance as a place for people, and a place of care, has been preserved through our innovative wellbeing scheme.

“This remarkable transformation has only been possible through the power of partnership, with Nightingale House setting the standard for what is possible in the regeneration of historic buildings. Now, the site offers a supportive environment where residents can live independently while enjoying communal spaces that foster a sense of community.

“It’s been a pleasure welcoming everyone to the official opening of Nightingale House and celebrating the thriving community that has been established here.”

Commenting on the opening of Nightingale House, Matt Moore, CEO at Morro Partnerships said: “This project has been about so much more than just a regeneration; it’s the start of a vibrant new community, contributing to the wider area and supporting the lives of local people, all of which is at the heart of Morro Partnerships.

“We are proud to have worked alongside whg, City of Wolverhampton Council, and Homes England to bring this vision to life, providing much-needed, high-quality homes for the over 55s in Wolverhampton.

“The excitement surrounding today’s grand launch, coupled with the touching reunion of former hospital colleagues, truly highlights the importance of this site to the city. We are grateful to Rt Hon Pat McFadden for his support in marking this significant step forward.”

City of Wolverhampton Council Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for City Housing, Councillor Steve Evans, said: “The former Royal Hospital is an iconic building in Wolverhampton and has played a huge part in the lives of so many of our citizens.

“whg and Morro Partnerships have made a remarkable job of restoring and converting it to much-needed housing and created a community for our over 55s residents.

“It is also in keeping with the wonderful transformation of the Royal Quarter as a whole over recent years where the council has worked tirelessly with partners to regenerate the area as a key gateway to the city centre, driving further investment and giving our residents and businesses opportunities to thrive.”

Owned and managed by whg, Nightingale House is its seventh wellbeing scheme, offering affordable rental homes for people aged 55 and over. The scheme has a dedicated wellbeing officer, meaning residents can maintain their independence and live in their own home, whilst knowing there is someone on hand if needed.

For more information about life at Nightingale House, please visit whg.uk.com/nightingale-house

