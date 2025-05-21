East Suffolk parish of Martlesham celebrates opening of 47 new homes

Representatives from government bodies, local councils and development partners gathered in the parish of Martlesham on 16 May to celebrate the opening of 47 new homes for local people in East Suffolk, providing much-needed affordable housing for the area.

Hastoe Housing Association has worked in partnership with East Suffolk Council, Martlesham Parish Council and Homes England to deliver the new homes, which constitute Hastoe’s largest land-led development to date.

All homes have been built to Hastoe’s New Build Standard, which substantially exceeds Building Regulation Standard. The homes include Future Homes Standard construction elements to reduce carbon emissions, and feature air source heat pumps, double glazing, LED lighting, increased insulation levels and electric vehicle charging points for every home.

The development site also includes lots of open space and a small play area for residents. There is a newly created path and a 28-space car park to improve access to the nearby parish play park.

Bramble Way, Martlesham Martlesham Jenny Riddell-Carpenter MP (right) meets Rebecca Prime, one of the new Hastoe residents L-r: District Cllr Mark Packard, Hastoe Board Chair Lindy Morgan, Parish Cllr Jane Hall and Homes England’s James Hick

Martlesham Parish Councillor Jane Hall said: “Martlesham Parish Council fully supports a vision for a well-integrated Martlesham community, containing a variety of well-designed housing types which meet the needs of residents of all ages and build on Martlesham’s strength as a welcoming, safe and peaceful place to live, with a strong sense of community. Developments such as this help to achieve this vision. We are delighted to welcome our new Hastoe residents and wish them every happiness as they move into their stunning new homes.”

East Suffolk District Councillor Mark Packard said: “This is exactly the kind of affordable housing we need in Suffolk; excellent design and a high-quality finish. Once the residents have settled in, it will be important for them to build a community; I’m sure the Parish Council will help them to do this.”

James Hick, Affordable Housing Delivery Manager at Homes England, said: “As the government’s housing and regeneration agency, increasing the supply of quality affordable homes remains one of our key objectives and we are committed to supporting stakeholders of all sizes to achieve their ambitions. It is great to see that funding from the Affordable Homes Programme has enabled this development and provided much-needed new homes in Martlesham.”

Lindy Morgan, Hastoe Board Chair, said: “As our largest land-led development to date, Martlesham is a very special development for Hastoe. All 47 homes are energy efficient, built to an extremely high-quality finish and benefit from beautiful design which suits the local area. Hastoe’s commitment to this project is now to care for the homes and provide excellent services to our residents, long into the future.”

Jenny Riddell-Carpenter, MP for Suffolk Coastal, was also able to visit the site and meet with residents later the same week. She said: “This development is a great example of the kind of truly affordable homes to rent and buy that we urgently need more of. It’s helping local people stay rooted in their community, and I was delighted to see the real difference it’s already making.”

Works began on site in October 2023 and completions have taken place over a phased period.

Development partners were architects Ingleton Wood, Rose Builders Ltd and employer’s agent Potter Raper.

Hastoe invested £9,634,717 in the development, together with a £3,534,000 Homes England grant. In total, the development cost £13,168,717.

