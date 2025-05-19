Bromford Flagship awarded top G1/V1 regulatory ratings following merger

Bromford Flagship has received the highest possible governance and viability ratings from the Regulator of Social Housing, following the formal completion of the merger between Bromford Housing Group and Flagship Housing Group earlier this year.

In its interim regulatory judgement published on 14 May 2025, the regulator confirmed a G1 rating for governance and a V1 rating for financial viability. These top-tier ratings reflect the regulator’s assessment that Bromford Flagship has robust governance arrangements in place, complies fully with the Governance and Financial Viability Standard, and possesses the financial strength to manage a wide range of adverse scenarios.

The regulator’s judgement follows an in-depth review of documentation provided since the merger, which completed on 28 February and takes into account the strong regulatory track records of both legacy organisations – Bromford previously held a G1/V1 rating, while Flagship had achieved G1/V2.

Heather Richardson, Chief Risk Officer, said: “This rating reflects the robust foundations we’ve built as a newly merged organisation. It recognises the strength of our governance and financial planning, which are vital to enabling our teams, customers and communities to thrive.”

The G1/V1 outcome signals confidence in Bromford Flagship’s ability to maintain compliance and deliver on an ambitious long-term strategy. Additionally, the merger has created a financially robust organisation with the capacity to invest £4bn in new homes during this Parliament.

This positions Bromford Flagship to deliver 2,000 new homes every year for the next 30 years, with an ambition that 50% will be at social rent – making the organisation the largest builder of new social homes. This aligns with national housing ambitions and supporting the organisation’s commitment to tackling the housing crisis at scale. Receiving top regulatory ratings reaffirms Bromford Flagship’s capacity to balance financial resilience with social impact, ensuring that its growth is underpinned by strong governance and a clear focus on long-term value for residents.

