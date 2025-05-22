Eclipse Power Networks Adopts Major Grid Connection for Colt Data Centre Services

Eclipse Power Networks to adopt and maintain mission-critical power infrastructure for new hyperscaler campus

Eclipse Power Networks, a leading Independent Distribution Network Operator (IDNO), has secured a significant contract with Colt Data Centre Services to adopt and maintain grid connections totalling 250 megawatts (MW) for its hyperscale data centre campus at Hayes, Middlesex. The agreement follows a competitive tender process that began late 2023 and ran until the end of 2024. Eclipse offered support and guidance to Colt Data Centre Services throughout the process, and is delighted to have been contracted at its conclusion.

Under the contract, Eclipse will adopt a 132 kilovolt (kV) dual-circuit connection from National Grid’s Uxbridge Moor substation, near Iver, providing 100MW of power to the campus. In addition, Eclipse will adopt a 66kV dual-circuit connection from National Grid’s North Hyde substation for a further 150MW of power. These two connections are designed to support the campus of five data halls, each individually metered via Eclipse Power Networks’ network at 11kV.

The project demonstrates Eclipse Powers’ innovative approach to network infrastructure adoption, working collaboratively with Colt Data Centre Services and their appointed Independent Connection Provider (ICP) to ensure that the network is designed, built, owned and operated as efficiently and economically as possible, while maintaining security of supply through direct connections to the transmission system.

David Swadling, Group Sales Director at Eclipse Power said: “This Critical National Infrastructure project showcases our technical expertise, and our ability to develop creative, economically attractive solutions for mission-critical infrastructure. We worked collaboratively and transparently with Colt Data Centre Services to help them develop a complex commercial model that that provided an innovative and equitable economical solution never seen before in Great Britain.

“By owning and operating the grid infrastructure on Colt’s behalf, we’re ensuring that they secure reliable power for the facility, while allowing them to focus on their core business of providing sustainable hyperscale data centre solutions.”

Eclipse Power Networks’ selection was based on its extra-high voltage (EHV) experience and deep technical understanding of National Grid processes, along with a commitment to working transparently with all stakeholders to optimise the commercial relationship between the parties.

David Knox, Global Director of Energy & Sustainability at Colt Data Centre Services, said: “As the UK aims to reach the next level in the global digital marketplace, customers require scale in their data centre solutions. Sustainable, hyperscale sites such as our Hayes campus not only require power supply security, but they must also have the expansion potential necessary to support growth.

“As a trusted partner for our worldwide customers, Colt Data Centre Services works only with organisations that share our commitment to mission-critical infrastructure. Eclipse’s innovative and collaborative approach, together with its rich expertise in power networking, has made it the ideal partner for our expansion at the Hayes site.”

With data halls across five floors and 175MW of IT power, Colt Data Centre Services’ Hayes campus represents a major investment in data centre infrastructure. Energisation of the site is scheduled for 2028, with the network infrastructure provided by Eclipse Power Networks designed to last a minimum of forty years.

