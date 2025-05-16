EDGE to Support Leading North Eastern Universities with Construction Management

EDGE, a leading multi-disciplinary property and construction consultancy, has been appointed to the North Eastern Universities Purchasing Consortium (NEUPC) framework – further strengthening its position as a trusted partner in the higher education sector.

With local offices in Newcastle and Leeds, EDGE is perfectly placed to support the NEUPC’s network of higher education institutions across the North East of England. NEUPC is a professional buying organisation working on behalf of its North-East (NE5) members, which include Northumbria, Sunderland, Newcastle, Teesside and Durham universities.

The two-year NEUPC framework, which includes an option to extend by four more years, enables EDGE to provide construction project management services on up to £6.6 million worth of projects per year – supporting the development of campus facilities and driving the decarbonisation of university estates.

EDGE is at the forefront of the higher education sector, working closely with its partners to address the challenges faced with declining enrolments, financial constraints and funding cuts, estate space utilisation and the transition towards net zero.

Hughie Clarke, Business Development and Marketing Director at EDGE, commented:

“We’re extremely proud to have been appointed to the NEUPC framework and look forward to continuing to grow strong relationships with the many great institutions across the North East of England. As a business, we are hugely invested in the North East and understand the priorities and pressures currently facing our universities in the region.

“EDGE is now firmly established as a specialist in higher education, with deep sector understanding and the ability to support universities with their ever-evolving needs. Frameworks bring real value – helping simplify procurement, accelerate project start times, and providing greater assurance on costs and deliverability.”

The appointment adds to EDGE’s growing number of higher education clients and framework awards across the UK, supporting the likes of University of Birmingham, University of Greenwich, University of Reading, University of Nottingham, Loughborough University, Keele University, Nottingham Trent University, University of Sheffield and Manchester Metropolitan University.



Notably, EDGE is working on the University of Leeds’ £150 million strategy to achieve Net Zero, providing cost management services that ensure value-for-money while optimising environmental performance.

“Universities face complex challenges at this moment in time – from decarbonising their estates to maintaining competitiveness amidst rising costs and fluctuating student numbers,” Clarke continued.

“Through our framework roles, we’re helping universities to make their existing assets work harder, upgrading infrastructure, and creating vibrant, sustainable, inclusive and future-ready campuses.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals