TCC gets fit with Gym Group projects

A leading Midlands construction consultancy has been appointed to support the development of half a dozen new gyms across the UK.

Birmingham-based The Construction Consultants (TCC) has been appointed to project manage and provide quantity surveying to gyms being developed by The Gym Group. The new contracts will bring to more than 50 the number of gym projects supported by TCC for the Croydon-based group.

The latest contracts will provide new gyms all over the UK including London, West Yorkshire, East Anglia and Scotland. They are due for completion later this year.

TCC has been involved in projects for The Gym Group for several years and has delivered fitness facilities in London, Liverpool, Manchester, Leicester, Nottingham, Southampton, Birmingham, Wolverhampton, Newcastle and Edinburgh among others.

TCC director James Smith said, “The Gym Group has been a loyal client of ours for several years and we are delighted to be able to support their ambitious plans to roll out more facilities in the UK, using our extensive project management and quantity surveying capabilities.”

TCC has a wealth of experience across public and private sectors including industrial, commercial, retail, leisure, care and residential projects. Headquartered in Bennett’s Hill, TCC is a multi-disciplined consultancy providing specialist project management, quantity-surveying, employers agent, building surveying and health and safety services to a wide range of sectors.

