Explore to Deliver Megaplank System for Landmark Fifty Fenchurch Street Tower

Multiplex has selected Explore Manufacturing to supply its Megaplank flooring system for the landmark Fifty Fenchurch Street development in the City of London—a £400 million project set to become one of the UK’s most sustainable and biodiverse office towers.

The 36-storey building, being developed by AXA IM Alts, will feature over 68,000 square metres of Megaplank precast concrete flooring, manufactured by Explore Manufacturing, a subsidiary of Laing O’Rourke. The appointment follows a year-long pre-construction services agreement (PCSA) between the parties.

Megaplank units will be produced at Explore’s advanced factory in Worksop using a high-speed carousel production line, ensuring a consistent, high-quality soffit finish. The system’s composite design, used in conjunction with steel beams, enables the reduction of steel section sizes—supporting more efficient material use and lowering the overall structural weight.

Fifty Fenchurch Street is designed with sustainability and wellbeing in mind, incorporating tenth-floor gardens and over 40 planted terraces, helping it stand out as a benchmark in green commercial architecture.

James Langley, general manager at Explore Manufacturing, said: “We are excited to be part of the Fifty Fenchurch Street project and look forward to showcasing the exceptional qualities of our Megaplank product. This collaboration with Multiplex marks a significant milestone for us, and we are committed to delivering outstanding results that meet and exceed expectations.”

