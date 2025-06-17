Icopal Launches New Multi-Layer Flame-Free Bituminous Roofing System

Flat roofing specialist BMI Icopal has launched TorchSafe TA, a flame-free bituminous waterproofing system that removes the need for naked flames during the application process, reducing fire risk during application compared to traditional roof installation methods.

In line with CDM (Construction (Design and Management) Regulations 2015), designers must consider fire risks during design and specification. The TorchSafe TA self-adhesive system supports compliance by removing the need for gas torches during installation, reducing on-site fire risk, and enhancing safety during installation.

Simon Ashworth, Portfolio Manager for flat roofing at Icopal, said: “We’re seeing a growing demand for flame-free bitumen solutions because of the reduced risk to building fabric and worker safety, two factors specifiers need to consider to adhere to CDM Regulations.

“TorchSafe TA is designed to meet this growing demand, while still providing the quality Icopal is known for. We back this up with a guarantee of up to 25 years*. In addition, our Approved Contractor network ensures that installers have been fully trained in the relevant application techniques.”

TorchSafe TA can only be installed by companies that are part of Icopal’s Approved Contractor schemes, such as IMA. A flat roof installed by an IMA contractor to Icopal’s agreed specification can be guaranteed to provide peace of mind for up to 25 years.

The TorchSafe TA system incorporates products featuring Syntan, an acrylic based coating which is used as a substitute for sand, reducing the weight of the membrane**.

The new waterproofing system can achieve classification to B ROOF (t4) achieving the highest possible external fire performance for roofs. The TorchSafe TA System incorporates products currently holding BBA certification (09/4645 – Product Sheets 2 & 4 & 23/6935 – Product Sheet 3).

TorchSafe TA offers a practical flame-free solution for flat roofing, designed to support safe and efficient installation. For further information including technical details visit https://www.bmigroup.com/uk/icopal-flat-roofing-systems-and-services/bituminous-waterproofing-and-roofing/torchsafe-ta/

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals