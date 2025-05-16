Field of expertise – Colliers welcomes new Director of Building Surveying

Director for the Building Surveying team within the Project & Building Consultancy (PBC) division.

Previously Matt was with Hollis for nine years, and has been bought in to deliver key Building Surveying projects and bolster this key service line. A Chartered Building Surveyor with 20 years’ experience in commercial property, Matt’s core expertise lies in the commercial office sector – particularly CAT A and CAT B fit-outs. He also has substantial experience in industrial refurbishments and building services/plant replacement projects aligned with client EPC improvement targets.

Matt has a wealth of experience across all related disciplines with a current client base which includes Legal & General, M&G, James Andrew International, Guy Wilson Properties and Sir Richard Sutton.

Reporting into team leader Tom Davey, Matt will join our existing 72 building surveyors advising on projects across the UK.

Tom Davey, Director for Colliers Project & Building Consultancy Division said: “It’s a pleasure to welcome someone of Matt’s breadth and depth of experience into the team. He has previously worked for some of our key clients which is an added bonus and will be instrumental in maintaining these relationships going forward.”

