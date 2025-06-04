CBRE Appoints Retail Director in Manchester

James Tootle Joins from Bruntwood

CBRE has appointed James Tootle as Director in its Northern Retail team to work across the firm’s northern business.

James joins after ten years at Bruntwood where he was Head of Retail & Leisure for town centres and consumer brands at Bruntwood Works.

At CBRE, James will be joining the northern retail team which covers the firm’s Manchester, Liverpool and Leeds offices, led by Stephen Proudley, Head of Northern Retail.

Proudly said: “With the continued growth of the northern cities and the mix of uses being delivered through super prime assets, we work closely with our office, leisure and build to rent teams to offer an exceptional service to our clients. The expertise that James has in the city centre market brings an exciting dimension to our team, and continues our commitment to providing an unrivalled service in the north.”

