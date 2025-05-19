Formula 1® and Aggreko’s powerful partnership to drive energy transition performance

Aggreko is bringing its expertise and innovative technologies to Formula 1’s European races this summer, delivering sustainable power as ‘Official Temporary Power Solutions Provider’.

A centralised low-carbon power solution for all event services, including the paddock and International Broadcast Compound has been developed in collaboration with Formula 1® using data and insights across a number of races over the last two years.

Aggreko’s expert teams will collaborate further to provide power solutions that support the sport’s commitment to achieve Net Zero Carbon by 2030.

Driving the seven-year global partnership is the two organisations’ shared commitment and their focus on delivering high performance results in three key areas of innovation, sustainability and technology.

Leveraging its global track record of delivering high performance energy technologies and innovative thinking, Aggreko will be providing resilient, efficient, low emission solutions through its Greener Upgrades™ range which includes solar PV hybrid systems using Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) and Stage V generators fuelled with hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO).

The success of this approach has already been demonstrated when a centralised energy solution was used at three races last year, including the FORMULA 1® AUSTRIAN GRAND PRIX. The solar PV, hybridised BESS and HVO-fuelled Stage V generator solution reduced the need for at least 30+ additional generators from other suppliers and reduced associated carbon emissions by >90% compared to the 2022 event. Similar results are expected in 2025.

Data collected from last year’s trial is being used to optimise solutions for future races and contributes to Aggreko’s wider gathering of insights from its global fleet to deliver the best performance to industries worldwide. As companies globally look to navigate the energy transition and reduce their emissions, this type of valuable data will provide the insight of how best to implement bespoke solutions that meet energy needs and ESG goals.

Collaborating closely with C&I customers to implement new, greener technologies is a central part of Aggreko’s sustainability framework, Energising Change™ which outlines how they are supporting customers through the energy transition.

Ellen Jones, Head of ESG at Formula 1®, said: “The delivery of our Net Zero by 2030 commitment is driven by new technologies and new ways of working. With Aggreko’s support, Formula 1 is taking another step to reduce emissions across the Paddock. The low carbon power solutions will be in action across our European events this year and will further support our drive to be Net Zero by 2030.”

Robert Wells, Europe President and Head of Events at Aggreko, said: “Our partnership with Formula 1 is built on the strength of our shared vision and values. By improving performance in innovation, sustainability and technology through our work powering some of the sport’s supporting infrastructure, we are showcasing how bespoke solutions using our latest Greener Upgrades™ technologies can help meet ESG goals in a setting that is the ultimate test of performance. We’re proud to collaborate with Formula 1® on its global stage, setting a shining example of how large event operators can accelerate change by learning from this progressive approach in reducing emissions.”

