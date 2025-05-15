Savills launches opportunity to acquire development rights for Ready-to-Build (RTB) Solar PV Project

Savills Earth Capital Advisory, on behalf of Caerphilly County Borough Council, is launching the sale of Cwm Ifor Solar Farm, which provides an opportunity to buy the development rights to a ready-to-build (RTB) solar PV scheme.

Situated just outside Caerphilly, the proposed C. 20 MW farm secured planning permission in May 2024, with c. 81 acres of land under an option to lease. The project is expected to connect to the grid in December 2026, with the potential to generate enough clean energy to power approximately 6,000 homes annually.

Henry Grant, Director, Savills Earth Capital Advisory, says, “This sale offers an excellent opportunity for investors to acquire a well-planned renewable energy project with substantial potential for positive impact. We anticipate strong interest from investors, community energy groups and public sector organisations and look forward to supporting Caerphilly County Borough Council throughout the process.”

Cllr Jamie Pritchard, Caerphilly Councils Deputy Leader, adds, “This is an exciting and innovative initiative, which aims to help deliver our targets to lower carbon emissions and at the same time generate a financial return that can be reinvested into services, which is vital during the current challenges we face.”

