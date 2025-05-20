Keepmoat invests £80m into regeneration of forgotten Leicester waterways

Top 10 UK housebuilder, Keepmoat, is investing more than £80m into a regeneration scheme that will help transform disused and neglected industrial buildings near Leicester’s waterways.

Now named Waterside, in honour of its picturesque proximity to the Grand Union Canal and River Soar, the scheme is being delivered in partnership with Leicester City Council to create new, energy-efficient homes that will replace 17 acres of brownfield land.

Previously home to abandoned textile factories, the housebuilder’s investment has transformed the waterways from Wolsey Island to the city centre. The wider regeneration project has also delivered flood protection measures, enhancements to biodiversity and improved access to the canal and river for local people.

The transformation is set to be complete by the end of 2026, when Waterside will offer a thriving community of 350 homes nestled on the banks of the canal. Keepmoat has also worked with the local authority to improve the walking and cycling routes to Leicester city centre.

As the development approaches the final phases of the regeneration, Keepmoat has shifted its focus to deliver a well-designed neighbourhood in Frog Island to meet the needs of the local community.

Adam Sharpe, Regional Managing Director at Keepmoat, East Midlands, said: “We’re thrilled to be continuing delivery under our strategic partnership model to unlock this vibrant brownfield site.

“At Keepmoat we’re proud to transform and breathe new life into areas in need of regeneration. By delivering quality, sustainable homes in Leicester, we’re able to support a vibrant new community in an area people want to live – close to employment hubs and amenities.”

City Mayor Peter Soulsby added: “Leicester’s Waterside has for a long time had immense potential for regeneration. Bringing that redevelopment forward for the benefit of the city has been a long-held ambition of mine.

“These new homes are a key part of that and have been a vital catalyst for the surrounding Waterside developments. We’ve worked closely with Keepmoat as our development partners to help transform Waterside into a vibrant, attractive neighbourhood in which to live and work.”

Keepmoat is a top 10 UK partnership homebuilder with a track-record of delivering quality new homes across the UK at prices people can afford. To date, almost 70 percent of its current developments are on brownfield sites.

To find out more, please visit: www.keepmoat.com/waterside-leicester

