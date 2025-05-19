Lendlease and The Crown Estate Set to Reshape UK Urban Development with £20bn Joint Venture

Australian property giant Lendlease is on the brink of sealing a landmark joint venture with The Crown Estate to deliver six transformative UK developments, with an end value exceeding £20 billion. The proposed 50:50 partnership signals a bold new chapter in UK urban regeneration, with wide-ranging implications for housing, commercial real estate, and sustainable city planning.

The collaboration will target major regeneration sites across London and Birmingham, including the £4.9 billion Silvertown Quays scheme in the Royal Docks, the extensive Thamesmead and High Road West housing projects, and the ambitious £5.5 billion over-station development at Euston. Also included are Stratford Cross at the Olympic Park and Birmingham’s 42-acre Smithfield Market site.

Together, the developments promise to deliver over 25,000 homes and more than nine million square feet of commercial, life sciences, and office space. A strong focus on sustainability and future-ready infrastructure underpins the vision, aligning with both partners’ long-term strategic priorities.

This potential deal comes as Lendlease shifts its global strategy, concentrating on capital recycling and scaling back its international exposure in favour of a renewed focus on its Australian operations. The UK partnership, however, represents a continued commitment to key global projects through capital-light models such as joint ventures, land sales, and development management agreements.

Lendlease is expected to limit its future investment to around AU$125 million, primarily focused on early-stage site development and planning. The company will act as master developer, earning cost-plus and performance-based fees, with the right to invest in vertical build-outs if public approvals are secured. Development costs are anticipated to be largely offset through land sales within the portfolio, allowing projects to progress without additional capital strain.

For The Crown Estate, the deal marks a significant expansion of its development activity. Known for its high-profile holdings on Regent Street and St James’s, the Estate is positioning itself as a central player in long-term, high-impact urban transformation. The move is also noteworthy given that its current CEO, Dan Labbad, previously led Lendlease’s European operations before joining The Crown Estate in 2019.

As negotiations approach their final stages, this partnership stands to become a defining force in shaping the future of several of the UK’s most high-profile urban sites. If finalised, the agreement could serve as a model for how public and private sector collaboration can unlock long-term economic value while tackling housing shortages, supporting green growth, and reimagining the fabric of Britain’s cities.

An official announcement is expected once a binding agreement is concluded.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals