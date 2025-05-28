KFC Doubles Down on UK Growth with £1.5 Billion Property Investment

KFC UK & Ireland is set to supercharge its expansion strategy with a record-breaking £1.49 billion investment plan over the next five years, aiming to further solidify its place as a leader in the UK’s fast-growing quick-service restaurant sector.

The fried chicken giant, which already operates over 1,000 outlets across the UK and Ireland, has confirmed ambitious plans to open 500 new restaurants by 2034. A significant portion of the investment – approximately £466 million – will be dedicated to acquiring and developing new sites across both urban centres and drive-thru hotspots, reflecting changing consumer behaviours post-pandemic.

This property-focused strategy builds on a period of steady growth over the past five years. Since 2019, KFC has opened dozens of new locations each year, often focusing on drive-thru formats and food courts within retail parks – a trend accelerated by demand for convenience and off-premise dining. At the same time, the company has leaned into refurbishing its existing footprint, with over 200 restaurants earmarked for upgrades under the new investment plan.

Key to KFC’s growth is its franchise-first model. Around 95% of its UK sites are run by local franchisees, who will be supported by this new wave of investment. The upgrades will include digital ordering enhancements, modernised kitchen equipment, and sustainable building improvements to meet growing environmental expectations.

Rob Swain, general manager of KFC UK & Ireland, said: “We’ve never seen such demand for freshly prepared fried chicken as we’re seeing today. That’s why we’re doubling down on our commitment to the UK and Ireland with a major investment into our restaurants and in the suppliers who have been so crucial to our success.”

This investment also signals a strategic counter to increased competition in the UK chicken market. Newcomers such as Popeyes, Wingstop, and Slim Chickens have captured attention in key urban areas, creating pressure for established brands to innovate and invest.

KFC’s planned expansion and estate upgrades not only aim to strengthen its market leadership but also promise a positive ripple effect on local economies, with job creation and supply chain growth expected as part of the programme.

As KFC celebrates its 60th anniversary in the UK, this latest move underscores its long-term confidence in the British market and its appetite for sustainable, modern growth.

