Kier to Deliver Next-Generation College Campus in Great Yarmouth

Kier has secured a major contract from the Department for Education to redevelop East Coast College in Great Yarmouth—transforming it into a modern, future-focused learning hub for the town.

The multi-million-pound project will see the complete replacement of the existing facilities with a purpose-built campus, designed to support a wide range of vocational and academic programmes for both 16 to 19-year-olds and adult learners.

Planned facilities include a mock hospital ward for aspiring healthcare professionals, a fully operational hair and beauty salon run by students, new sports amenities, training kitchens, restaurants, a lecture theatre, and advanced digital learning suites. The redevelopment will also feature updated spaces for staff and community use, creating a modern and welcoming environment for all users.

A key focus of the project is sustainability. The new campus will harness solar power through the installation of photovoltaic (PV) panels, reducing reliance on non-renewable energy. In addition, the design incorporates an enhanced building envelope to improve thermal efficiency—minimising heat loss in winter and heat gain in summer—helping to lower both operational costs and carbon emissions.

The scheme forms part of the government’s £1.5 billion Further Education Capital Transformation Fund, with East Coast College being one of just 16 institutions across England selected to benefit.

Mark Dady, managing director of Kier Construction Eastern & Midlands, commented:

“East Coast College is a landmark project due to the scale of teaching facilities on offer, and we look forward to continuing the great work we’ve done to date with both the college and the Department for Education. Kier will use its extensive expertise in delivering first-class educational facilities to build a campus that will benefit the local community and support students to achieve their full potential—ultimately inspiring future generations.”

Construction is scheduled to begin on site this summer, paving the way for a revitalised educational offer in Great Yarmouth.

