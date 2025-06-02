Major Antarctic operations hub switches on to support UK polar science

The British Antarctic Survey’s (BAS) new scientific support and operations facility, the Discovery Building, is now coming into operational use at Rothera Research Station in Antarctica. Marking a major milestone for the Antarctic Infrastructure Modernisation Programme (AIMP), the facility consolidates the UK’s position in global polar research.

Built to operate year-round in one of the planet’s most extreme environments, the Discovery Building serves as the beating heart of Rothera. It brings together advanced facilities and critical services all under one roof, and will support science focused on climate, biodiversity and the Southern Ocean, ensuring Rothera’s polar research capabilities for decades to come.

Features of the new Discovery Building include:

A new energy centre and plant room that significantly improves the resilience and redundancy in our life support systems, guarding against faults and system failures. An energy efficient network of pipes and cables above the ground delivers these critical services to other buildings

An integrated operations tower equipped with the latest technology to co-ordinate air and field logistics along the recently resurfaced runway

A new wind deflector and heated external concrete slabs to prevent damage to the building from the build-up of snow, which will save time, fuel and resources during snow clearing at the start of each season

A field preparation and central storage area to ensure equipment for both deep field science and station life is available and managed from one place

A fully equipped modern medical centre, with a ward, consultation room, pharmacy and NHS standard fixtures and fittings

Brand-new offices and workshops bringing operational teams all under one roof

A gym and climbing wall for both training and recreation, supporting the health and wellbeing of people living and working on station

The achievement comes as the AIMP continues to make progress with the final phase of construction ahead of the building’s formal handover later this year. The Discovery Building is already generating its own power and water, also acts as an IT hub, and is now distributing these essential site-wide services to other buildings across Rothera. These upgrades will help contribute towards BAS’ aim to reduce Rothera’s carbon emissions by an estimated 25%.

As a result, BAS teams can operate safely and efficiently from the Discovery Building over the upcoming Antarctic winter, where staff can spend up to 24 hours in darkness. A core team will remain on station throughout the winter to prepare the building for full handover during the 2025/2026 season.

The new facility will also improve the quality of life for BAS staff based in Rothera. New, modern shared spaces, updated amenities, and smarter building systems will make daily routines, easier, more efficient and safer, supporting the productivity and camaraderie of the Rothera community that is essential to life in such a remote and isolated environment.

Elen Jones, AIMP Programme Director, British Antarctic Survey, said: “This is a defining moment for the Antarctic Infrastructure Modernisation Programme. An operational Discovery Building marks the culmination of years of planning, collaboration, and innovation. This new facility is set to transform how we operate to enable science in the region and ensures BAS remains at the forefront of global efforts to understand and protect our changing planet.”

Huw Jones, Executive Director at BAM, said: “Delivering a building of this stature in such a beautiful yet demanding environment is truly remarkable. Seeing the Discovery Building come to life is a testament to the precision, planning and commitment of everyone involved. With critical systems in the facility now operational, this milestone demonstrates the real-world impact of construction in Antarctica — supporting science, sustaining life and setting new standards in remote delivery. It reflects our commitment to building a sustainable tomorrow.”

The AIMP is a long-term programme to support the UK’s polar research capabilities. Commissioned by the Natural Environment Research Council (NERC), part of UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), the AIMP will enable the UK to continue to deliver climate, biodiversity and ocean research and innovation in Antarctica.

Together with the commissioning of the RRS Sir David Attenborough, the AIMP represents the largest Government investment in polar science infrastructure since the 1980s.

The programme is delivered in partnership with construction partners BAM, Ramboll, Sweco, G&A Barnie Group, Turner & Townsend and Hugh Broughton Architects.

Find out more: https://www.bas.ac.uk/polar-operations/aimp/

