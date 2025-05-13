Midgard Set to Shape Birmingham Skyline with £145m Edition Scheme

Midgard has been appointed as the main contractor for a striking new residential development in the heart of Birmingham, as the city continues to attract major investment and architectural ambition.

Developers Court Collaboration and Select Property have awarded Midgard a £145 million contract to deliver the much-anticipated Edition Birmingham scheme. The project will bring 581 new homes to the city centre, with construction expected to break ground in the coming months. Phase one is scheduled for completion in 2027.

Located adjacent to Centenary Square and near the landmark £1.2 billion Paradise development, Edition Birmingham will feature one- and two-bedroom apartments split across two distinctive towers: the 46-storey Centenary Tower and the 15-storey Park Residence.

The development is already seeing strong demand, having secured £85 million in off-plan sales. Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM) is acting as engineering consultant, while Weedon Architects is leading the interior design.

Midgard, a subsidiary of JRL Group, brings proven high-rise expertise to the table, currently completing the 65-storey Consort Place in London’s Canary Wharf and Court Collaboration’s One Eastside in Birmingham. The contractor plans to use modular construction methods to accelerate the delivery of the Edition project, incorporating modern features such as floor-to-ceiling vent screens, mechanical ventilation systems, triple glazing, and air-source heat pumps.

“Edition will be a major milestone in the redevelopment of the Birmingham skyline and we are excited to be involved in such a high-quality development,” said Kevin Keegan, Director at Midgard.

Alex Neale, Chief Executive at Court Collaboration, added: “Edition Birmingham is visually stunning and will be built to the very highest standards of safety and quality. We’re very pleased to have Midgard on board and look forward to breaking ground and bringing this world-class development to Birmingham.”

