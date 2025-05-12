Midlands Rail Hub: Project will deliver 20 million extra seats

The Midlands Rail Hub project would deliver 20 million extra seats a year for businesses, residents and commuters.

The Midlands Rail Hub proposes building two ‘chords’ and over 10 further engineering interventions throughout the region to deliver a massive step change in rail transport in the Midlands. This will see up to 300 extra trains traveling into or out of Birmingham every single day and will help create a ‘turn up and go’ service on the busy Cross City line.

Birmingham Moor Street will see 14.2 million extra seats and Birmingham New Street will gain an extra 5.4 million seats.

The Cross City line will see two extra trains, in each direction, per hour, which will create 5.4 million new seats each year. Redditch, Alvechurch and Barnt Green will see one extra train, in each direction, per hour and 2.7 million new seats for passengers, whilst Bromsgrove will see 4.7 million new seats. Lichfield will gain 5.4 million seats.

Nottingham, Hereford, Coleshill Parkway, Worcester, Hinckley, South Wigston, Droitwich Spa and Worcestershire Parkway will see at least 2 million new seats. Derby will see 4.1 million new seats.

Andy Clark, Head of Rail at Midlands Connect, said:

“The benefits of the Midlands Rail Hub will be felt by millions of people across the Midlands and beyond.

“Being able to run faster, more frequent services and deliver 20 million extra seats is the definition of a win-win project. The Midlands Rail Hub is our flagship project at Midlands Connect, and we are working to deliver massive benefits to all corners of the Midlands.” The Midlands Rail Hub project is co-sponsored by Midlands Connect, the Department for Transport and West Midlands Rail Executive.

