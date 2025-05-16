Pagabo to engage market on developer-led framework re-procurement at UKREiiF

THE PROCUREMENT specialists at Pagabo are inviting the market to in-person engagement sessions at UKREiiF next week – focusing on the re-procurement of the Developer-Led Framework.

Managed by Pagabo on behalf of contracting authority Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne & Wear NHS Trust, the framework is a unique market offering. It exists to facilitate the early engagement between developers and clients that drives transformative development and positive social impact outcomes.

The current iteration of the framework has become a key route to development for public sector bodies and developers up and down the country. Growing momentum since its introduction, it has seen almost £6 billion in schemes already awarded, with a further £7 billion of development value in the pipeline before the framework expires.

Jonathan Parker, development director at Pagabo, said: “The development value numbers from the current framework are impressive – but even more important is what they represent. It’s 15,000 new homes being built, along with thousands of square feet of commercial, retail and public space. It’s new community hubs, and truly transformative placemaking to deliver places for people – and places with purpose.

“That’s why market engagement on the re-procurement is vital. We want to take learnings forward from the current iteration and make it even better – thereby allowing it to generate even more widespread transformation. A key area of focus is creating a full turnkey solution through the framework, embedding early work with consultants and legal professionals into the lot structure to create a quicker and clearer route to development wrapped up in an effective procurement process.

“Making the new framework as effective as possible comes from market feedback – so please come and see us at the Pagabo Live Pavilion at UKREiiF where we can talk about how to together deliver collaborative and strategic partnerships between public sector organisations, developers, and the wider delivery supply chain.”

Pagabo will be running a dedicated breakfast session at 9.15am on Wednesday 21 May where developers, investors, consultants, legal advisers and public sector representatives can engage with the team directly to shape the new version of the framework. The rest of the week will also feature scheme announcements from Pagabo and developers on the framework.

Following UKREiiF, the lot structure will be finalised for the forthcoming re-procurement, with the invitation to tender expected in early July. For more information about Pagabo and the current Developer-Led Framework, visit https://www.pagabo.co.uk/

