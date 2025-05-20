ECF confirmed as East Bank lead developer partner at UKREiiF

Hull City Council’s ambitious East Bank Urban Village project continues to take steps forward with ECF today being confirmed as lead developer partner.

The council will sign a 15-year development agreement with ECF, a partnership between Homes England, L&G and Muse, for the master planning, development and construction of the site, which is expected to see a mix of uses including up to 850 new homes.

Located to the east of the River Hull, opposite the old town, the scheme will comprise high quality new homes and infrastructure in the heart of the city, transforming a forgotten part of Hull into a vibrant and exciting contemporary urban village.

The regeneration is backed by £9.875m of secured Levelling Up Partnership funding and will be a long-term investment into the city.

East Bank Urban Village will significantly contribute to meeting the council’s City Plan aspiration for 2,500 new dwellings within Hull city centre.

The new homes will be developed alongside ground floor commercial uses and an interconnected network of streets, plazas and green spaces to promote a pedestrian and family friendly atmosphere.

ECF brings together Homes England’s ambition to deliver more affordable housing, L&G’s proficiency and experience in investing in transformative real estate and infrastructure, and Muse’s expertise delivering urban regeneration.

Together, ECF has a strong track record of delivering complex and award-winning urban regeneration schemes nationally.

Initial discussions regarding East Bank Urban Village between the council and ECF took place at UKREiiF in 2024

In February, the council’s cabinet agreed to begin the acquisition process for several land parcels currently held by third parties which are crucial to the development of East Bank along with essential site enabling works in close collaboration with ECF.

ECF, through the development manager Muse, will now begin to action site enabling works for the scheme including structural repairs to Trinity Buoy Shed and adjacent river walkway.

Alongside this, preparations are underway to design the East Bank Urban Village in more detail, ready for a hybrid planning application to be lodged in 2026.

Muse’s director of project management Yorkshire and NE, Stephen McManaman, senior development manager Yorkshire and NE, Raife Gale and MD Phil Mayall with council deputy leader Cllr Jackie Dad and portfolio holder for regeneration and housing Cllr Paul Drake-Davis.

Cllr Mike Ross, leader of the council, said: “The council is delighted to be finalising our partnership with ECF.

“East Bank Urban Village is one of Hull’s largest ever regeneration projects and will act as a catalyst for further urban renewal and help to increase investor confidence in the city with all the economic benefits that will arise.

“Initial discussions with ECF too place at UKREiiF in 2024, so it’s fitting that we can sign the contract for the project at the event this year.”

Sir Michael Lyons, Chair of ECF, added: “East Bank is a new neighbourhood that supports Hull’s wider city centre vision, and is a perfect example of how this resilient city is using its industrial and maritime past to build a bright future for generations to come.

“We look forward to working closely with Hull City Council and local communities, drawing on the combined skills of our partners to realise the potential of this regeneration for the city. This includes creating new homes, boosting local employment, and driving inclusive economic growth.

“We’re delighted to be working with our partners on East Bank Hull and, with the quality of the waterfront site and the impact it will make on the city, it’s an incredibly exciting project to be involved in.”

