Perkins&Will transforms law office design; MN’s first WELL-Certified law office

Maslon’s office design prioritizes health and collaboration, setting a new standard for law firms

Perkins&Will Minneapolis studio has partnered with Maslon LLP to set a new benchmark in workplace design, reimagining the law firm’s offices on the 29th and 30th floors of Capella Tower into a model of well-being and sustainability, and making Maslon the first law firm in Minnesota to achieve WELL Certification from the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) at the Gold level.

The WELL Building Standard is a performance-based system for measuring, certifying, and monitoring features of the built environment that impact human health and well-being. Unlike traditional sustainability certifications that focus primarily on energy and environmental performance, WELL Certification prioritizes the health and well-being of occupants, requiring adherence to rigorous standards across air, water, nourishment, light, movement, and other critical factors that influence workplace experience.

By prioritizing employee health and well-being, Perkins&Will helped Maslon redefine what a law office can be, blending innovation, sustainability, and human-centered design to create a workplace that enhances productivity, collaboration, and overall wellness.

Designing for Well-Being, Not Just Work

Perkins&Will fostered Maslon’s vision for a healthier, more engaging work environment for the firm’s attorneys and professional staff. The office integrates WELL principles through:

Optimized Air Quality: Advanced ventilation systems, particularly in conference rooms, enhance cognitive function and overall well-being.

Abundant Natural Light: Full-glass walls and an open layout provide equitable daylight access, boosting mood and productivity.

Active Design Strategies: Central staircases, adjustable workstations, and collaborative spaces encourage movement throughout the day.

Biophilic Elements: Live plant installations throughout the office improve air quality and provide a direct visual connection to nature, proven to enhance employee satisfaction.

New Era for Law Office Design

Historically, law offices have been characterized by enclosed, hierarchical layouts with limited transparency. Maslon’s new space challenges this traditional model, embracing openness and connectivity. Employees now benefit from glass partitions that maintain privacy while increasing visibility, equitably sized offices, an open work café fostering informal collaboration, and a dynamic, flexible workspace tailored for modern workstyles.

“WELL Certification goes beyond sustainability—it’s about creating spaces where people thrive,” said Anne Smith, Senior Interior Designer at Perkins&Will’s Minneapolis studio. “Maslon embraced a revolutionary approach to law office design, prioritizing well-being, collaboration, and flexibility in ways that challenge traditional legal workplaces. We’re proud to have helped bring this forward-thinking vision to life.”

A Strategic Investment in Talent and Culture

In a competitive talent market, workplace experience plays a critical role in attracting and retaining top professionals. Maslon’s pursuit of WELL Certification was driven by a commitment to creating a workplace that prioritizes its people. This investment has already yielded tangible results: A Leesman survey measuring workplace experience showed a significant jump in employee satisfaction, with scores rising from 71.4 to 86.5—far surpassing the industry benchmark of 66.1​.

“We wanted to demonstrate our commitment to the health and well-being of our employees and partners and to create an environment that encourages everyone to come into the office,” said Susan Cyronek, Maslon’s Director of Human Resources. “We wanted a new space to support recruitment efforts by showcasing our collaborative environment, its many amenities, and our artwork, and we’re thrilled with the result.”

Pioneering the Future of Workplace Design

WELL Certification underscores a broader shift in office design trends. More organizations are recognizing that prioritizing employee well-being isn’t just a benefit—it’s a strategic imperative. Perkins&Will continues to lead this evolution, designing workplaces that blend innovation, sustainability, and human-centric solutions.

