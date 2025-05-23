Willmott Dixon Interiors completes new Reading Police Station for Thames Valley Police

Willmott Dixon Interiors has completed the transformation of Atlantic House in Reading, delivering the new Reading Police Station for Thames Valley Police (TVP).



The fit-out and refurbishment specialist has repurposed over 37,000 sq ft of office space across three floors, providing TVP with a facility that delivers the operational requirements for the area.



The completion of the project enables TVP to consolidate its operations and transition from its previous premises on Castle Street in Reading.



Each floor of Atlantic House has been fully refurbished with new ceilings, partitions, and high-quality finishes, alongside upgraded MEP systems. Police officers and staff working from the new facility also benefit from new locker and shower facilities, and other improvements such as communal break-out areas which enhance workplace wellbeing.

The project worked to high environmental standards and is set to achieve a BREEAM ‘Very Good’ rating. It was delivered via the Southern Construction Framework (SCF).



As part of its commitment to social value, Willmott Dixon Interiors invested in the local community through supplier partnerships, engagement with schools and colleges, and employment opportunities.



Nick Kent, project director at Willmott Dixon Interiors said: “The successful refurbishment of Atlantic House provides TVP with a high-quality, efficient, and sustainable workplace tailored to the needs of a modern police force. Beyond delivering a first-class facility, we are proud to have made a meaningful contribution to the local community, supporting employment, skills development, and social initiatives that leave a lasting legacy.”



James Wright, head of SCF (South East & London) said: “The completion of this modern and sustainable workspace is a big milestone for TVP and will enable their teams to continue delivering the highest standards for the community. It has been a pleasure to support such a crucial public service in the delivery of these new facilities.”



Willmott Dixon Interiors has completed more than 50 fit out and refurbishment projects in the blue light and secured environment sector in recent years. These include projects for the Ministry of Defence and Defence Infrastructure Organisation, and the provision of justice and custody facilities for the Ministry of Justice.



