Ranger Fire and Security bolsters presence in Scotland with acquisition of Inverness-based IRN Security

Ranger Fire and Security has expanded its presence and services in Scotland with the acquisition of leading security specialists IRN Security – the latest business to join the rapidly growing Ranger Group.

With over 14 years of experience serving businesses across and beyond the Highlands, IRN Security has built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality, technology-driven solutions across CCTV, fire alarms, access control, and intruder detection systems.

The acquisition will further enhance Ranger’s footprint in Scotland, while providing IRN Security with access to the Group’s wider expertise, resources, and opportunities, including opening up new cross-selling prospects and cross-delivery across all Ranger companies.

IRN Security will operate alongside Motherwell-based Secureshield – which was acquired by Ranger in November 2024. A specialist in fire, security and critical services, the geographical locations of both businesses will enable Ranger to provide a broader, more integrated set of fire and security (F&S) maintenance services across the whole of Scotland.

Founded in 2011, IRN Security has a strong history of providing high quality security and fire services within both the private and public sectors. It boasts a wide range of high-profile clients including hospitals and educational facilities through a growing loyal team of full-time engineers. With a hugely loyal customer base, IRN Security has high levels of recurring revenue based on maintenance contracts that align closely with Ranger’s guardrails.

As part of the acquisition, the founders of IRN Security will stay in their roles and become part of the senior management team at Ranger, driving long-term strategic initiatives for the Group in Scotland. All IRN Security employees will also stay in their current roles, with the opportunity for further growth.

As part of this acquisition, and as with previous businesses that have joined the Ranger Group, IRN Security will continue to operate under its current name and will work closely alongside other Ranger businesses, in particular Secureshield, to further Ranger’s mission to deliver a one-stop shop for F&S needs in Scotland and beyond.

Mark Bridges, CEO of Ranger Fire and Security, said: “The addition of IRN Security to the Ranger Group marks a significant step in the expansion of our services across Scotland.

“With their strong regional presence, technical excellence, and a leadership team committed to delivering a first-rate customer experience, IRN Security is a natural fit for Ranger, complementing and improving the services offered by other Group businesses.

“IRN Security’s joining the platform alongside our platform in Scotland, Secureshield, gives Ranger the unique ability to deliver high-quality, integrated fire and security solutions to customers across Scotland through our integrated cross-delivery of service model, enabling us to not only be more efficient, but to deliver an even better service for our customers.”

John Hunter, Regional Chairman and Managing Director of Secureshield, said: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome IRN into the Ranger Group. The business and team are well known to me and have an excellent reputation. I see real benefit in IRN and Secureshield working closely together across Scotland to cross-deliver services and can’t wait to formally begin working with the team”.

Kenny Smith, Director of IRN Security, said: “Becoming part of the Ranger Group is a fantastic opportunity for IRN Security that will benefit both our team and our customers.

“We know John and Billy Hunter from Secureshield well and, knowing their characters and approach, that was a strong pull to join the Group too. Mark and the team have made such great progress that it was an easy decision to join and between IRN and Secureshield we now have the geographical footprint and resources to offer a true turnkey solution for Scotland”.

Malcolm MacDonald, Director of IRN Security, said: “IRN has a bright future and with access to an extensive network of expertise and resources, we’re well-positioned to expand our service offering while continuing to operate with the same local knowledge, trusted relationships, and high standards that have helped make us such a success to date. We look forward to collaborating with Secureshield to ensure that we are providing our combined customer bases with an even more efficient service.”

The acquisition announcement builds on Ranger Fire and Security’s previous purchases of eight leading F&S businesses throughout 2024 and 2025. Together, these acquisitions have helped Ranger to enhance its offering in all key areas of fire and security services, such as fire detection and alarms, extinguisher maintenance, passive fire and security services.

Since launching in Q1 2024, with backing from the private investment firm Hyperion Equity Partners, Ranger has embarked on a mission to establish itself as the leading one-stop solution provider in the fire and safety sector, offering a comprehensive range of services through both regional and national operations, and providing a seamless customer experience.

