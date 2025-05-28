Schneider Electric Launches Impact Buildings Program with First Site in Dubai

Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today launched its first Impact Building in Dubai as part of its new Impact Buildings Program.

As the world’s most sustainable company, Schneider Electric’s Impact Buildings Program aims to drive sustainability through its own global commercial real estate using best in class EcoStruxure™ solutions, software and services. These include EcoStruxure Building Operation, EcoStruxure Power Monitoring Expert, EcoStruxure Building Data Platform and Planon Integrated Workplace Management.

The interconnectivity of these solutions will drive sustainability, resilience and efficiency as well as improved occupant experience, demonstrating how the combination of electrification and digitalisation—termed ‘Electricity 4.0’ by Schneider Electric—can transform sites into next-generation buildings.

The NEST, Schneider Electric’s new office in Dubai, UAE, is over 10,000sqm, catering to more than 1,000 employees and is home to Dubai’s first Schneider Electric Global Innovation Hub, an immersive experience area, where customers can have a hands-on demonstration of EcoStruxure™ solutions. It will also host a dedicated Training Centre for customers and partners and will focus on youth empowerment by developing local talent and equipping the next generation with the skills needed to drive the region’s clear energy future.

The NEST expects an energy consumption reduction of 37% compared to the previous local site and provides a targeted saving of 572 metric tons of CO₂ emissions, the equivalent to the annual electrical power consumed by around 77 homes [1].

With buildings accounting for 37% of global carbon emissions, Schneider Electric is setting a benchmark by showcasing to customers and partners the intelligent, sustainable spaces its technology can create. The Impact Buildings Program will roll out across additional new sites well as existing buildings by retrofit over the next 18 months, creating a model for next-generation buildings.

Manish Kumar, Executive Vice President, Digital Energy at Schneider Electric, said: “We are walking the talk and creating the vision of what’s possible by transforming our own sites to show that buildings must evolve to meet tomorrow’s business needs. Now is the time to rethink buildings. We are shaping a future where buildings don’t just stand—they intelligently adapt and seamlessly connect to your business, your people, and your purpose. With EcoStruxure™ and Planon enterprise software, we are redefining building operations.”

Commenting on the building launch in Dubai, Olivier Blum, Chief Executive Officer, Schneider Electric added: “The NEST is more than a building. It is a statement of intent. We are honored to have inaugurated this landmark project in the UAE, which demonstrates how digitalisation and electrification can accelerate national net zero goals while creating world-class environments for people to collaborate, innovate, and grow. This new Dubai hub is the first of Schneider Electric’s Global Impact Buildings program and showcases how smart, connected technologies can revolutionise the built environment, setting new standards for innovative and sustainable commercial spaces while prioritising occupant well-being.”

