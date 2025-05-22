Intatec unveils heat pump innovations at Installer Show 2025

Intatec, one of the UK’s leading manufacturers of heating and plumbing products, is returning to the Installer Show 2025 – joined on stand 5B60 by group brands ActivTec and Zilmet UK. Taking place at the NEC, Birmingham from 24th –26th of June, this year’s exhibit puts the spotlight firmly on solutions for heat pump systems, in response to increasing demand across the sector.

A not-to-miss product on stand is the IntaKlean Heat Pump Filter with 28mm Reducing Set – a compact, high-flow magnetic filter with an unmatched Kv value of over 17,000 l/h. It delivers powerful corrosion protection without restricting performance, making it a standout choice for both new and retrofit installations.

Also featured on stand is the Inta Zero, a next-gen anti-freeze valve that prevents freezing before it starts. With a 3°C trigger, zero-drip outlet, and full R290 compatibility, it offers reliable protection for external pipework.

Additionally, the newly launched K Type Ball Valve will also be available on stand, this new design replaces the traditional handle with a removable key type adjuster, enabling the valve to be operated without breaking the insulation seal. Built to last with anti-tamper and anti-vandal features, it’s pressure rated to PN25 and handles temps from -10°C to 90°C. Available in compression sizes from 15mm to 35mm and WRAS-approved, each valve includes both a red and blue cover cap for hot and cold systems.

Darran Bougourd, Managing Director at Intatec, comments: “This year is all about innovation for heat pump systems. We’ve listened to what installers need – products that are smart, safe, and simple to fit. From the K Type Ball Valve to the IntaKlean 35mm Filter, everything on the stand has been designed to make working with heat pumps easier and more efficient.”

In addition to these products, the stand will also feature ActivTec’s ActivStopLeak, designed to detect leaks as small as 0.1 litres per hour, setting a new benchmark in leak detection and water conservation. Established favourites will also be on stand, including the HIPER II HIU and ActivFlo – each playing a crucial role in improving reliability and efficiency.

Zilmet UK will also be showcasing its Zil-B range of Insulated Buffer Vessels – created to reduce cycling and stabilise flow in renewable systems. With premium insulation, wall brackets and optional feet that allow 100% drainage during maintenance, these features make installation and servicing significantly easier.

The expanded presence of ActivTec and Zilmet UK further reinforces the group’s commitment to whole-system performance. Visitors to stand 5B60 can expect hands-on product demos and expert advice from the Intatec team across all three days of the show.

To find out more about Intatec’s product ranges, visit: https://www.intatec.co.uk/

