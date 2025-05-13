Shaping Tomorrow’s Workplaces: BCO Celebrates Best in Office Design Across the Regions

From cutting-edge sustainability to inclusive design and wellbeing-focused spaces, this year’s British Council for Offices (BCO) Regional Awards have showcased the very best in workplace innovation across the South of England, South Wales, Midlands, and Central England.

Across two ceremonies—one held at We The Curious in Bristol and the other at The Eastside Rooms in Birmingham—14 outstanding office projects were celebrated for redefining what it means to design a workplace fit for the future. Whether delivering high-performance refurbishments or ground-breaking new builds, each project stands as a testament to the evolving needs of occupiers, blending technology, ESG credentials, and employee-centric features.

People-first design leads the way

Across both regions, a strong theme emerged: offices are no longer just places to work—they are environments that foster connection, productivity and wellbeing. This shift was clear in projects like Dojo’s Bristol HQ, which won Best Fit Out Workplace in the South. The 54,770 sq ft space features barista bars, graffiti by local artists, and biophilic elements, underlining a clear commitment to employee experience and sustainability.

Meanwhile, in the Midlands, Project Arden in Coventry scooped the same accolade, recognised for its flexible hybrid-ready layout and SKA Gold certification achieved through carbon-conscious fit-out choices. The project impressed judges for its teamwork and user-focused design, creating a truly collaborative space for Cambridge University Press & Assessment.

Heritage meets innovation

Creative reuse also took centre stage, with judges awarding multiple prizes to exceptional refurbishments and conversions. The Entopia Building in Cambridge—winner of the Refurbished/Recycled Workplace award—transformed a 1930s telephone exchange into a globally pioneering sustainability hub, achieving EnerPHit Classic, WELL Gold and BREEAM Outstanding ratings.

In the South, BLOK Bristol was similarly applauded for turning a dated 1980s office into a vibrant, carbon-conscious workplace. Its lively communal lounge, coffee shop and flexible leasing options made it a model for futureproof urban workspaces.

And in Shrewsbury, history took a new lease of life at Flaxmill Maltings. Once dubbed the ‘grandparent of skyscrapers’, the restored 18th-century mill now hosts workspaces, a café and community hub—earning it the Innovation award for the Midlands and Central region.

Sustainability takes centre stage

Sustainability was not a side note in this year’s awards—it was a core differentiator. In Reading, ONE Station Hill stood out for its BREEAM Outstanding, all-electric, net-zero carbon design. Its pre-letting to firms such as PepsiCo and PwC highlights the demand for future-ready buildings that also elevate the employee experience with fitness suites and rooftop terraces.

Unusual HQ in Northampton took things a step further—designed for full disassembly, built from reclaimed materials and generating more energy than it consumes, it was hailed as a “pioneering achievement” by BCO judges.

Meanwhile, Unity Place in Milton Keynes, Santander UK’s new HQ, was praised for its community-first design, solar panels offsetting 40 tonnes of CO₂ annually, and inclusive internal streets hosting independent shops and shared spaces.

Small but mighty projects

Even projects under 2,500m² made a significant impact. Englefield Estate Yard in Reading transformed a derelict Grade II listed sawmill into a biophilic, low-carbon hub using local materials and renewable energy systems. Similarly, JLL’s new Birmingham office proved that a compact footprint can still deliver excellence in ESG, flexibility and wellbeing, with a standout biophilic interior and acoustic-sensitive layouts.

Looking ahead

Harry Allen, Director at Savills in Bristol and Judging Chair for the South of England and South Wales, summed up the mood: “This year’s entries reflect the very best of a changing office landscape, where wellbeing, sustainability and flexibility are fundamental to workplace design.”

Rob van Zyl, Chairman of the BCO Midlands Committee, echoed the sentiment: “These exemplar projects show how design can go beyond aesthetics to make a real contribution to communities, employees and the environment.”

All regional winners will go on to compete at the BCO National Awards in London on 7 October 2025, where the country’s most forward-thinking offices will be crowned.

The BCO Awards are sponsored by AET Flexible Space, with support from AECOM, Glamox, Troup Bywaters + Anders, Overbury, Quantem and Willmott Dixon. The awards are held in association with Estates Gazette.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals