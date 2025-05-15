UK Metro Mayor Headliners Announced for the Official UKREiiF After Party: Regeneration Brainery DJ Battle 2025

Six of the UK’s metro mayors have been announced to go head-to-head on the decks for an iconic night of musical entertainment at this year’s UKREiiF.

At only £20 a ticket, concertgoers at the Regeneration Brainery DJ Battle will be the first to witness battles between:

Andy Burnham vs Tracy Brabin

Kim McGuiness vs Oliver Coppard

Claire Ward vs David Skaith

Powered by Capital & Centric, the first Regeneration Brainery DJ Battle will take place at the O2 Academy Leeds, one of the country’s most popular music venues, on 21 May 2025. For one night only, the mayors will deliver spinbacks not speeches, and the only fiery debate will be whether house is better than techno.

After the regional rivalries have been tested, each Mayor will return to deliver the most crucial performance of their life: a final track followed by a crowd-powered vote, for the audience will decide which of the mayors is worthy of following in the footsteps of The Stone Roses, The Killers, and Robbie Williams in taking to the O2 Academy stage.

This landmark event will raise money for UKREiiF’s official charity partner Regeneration Brainery. All monies raised from ticket sales will go towards Regeneration Brainery’s continuing support of more than 6,000 young people from under-represented backgrounds, enabling them to gain hands-on experience in the property and regeneration industry.

Regeneration Brainery’s national social mobility programme offers in-depth insights into the property industry, through workshops, work experience, and opportunities to connect with inspirational mentors. “Brainees” develop crucial employability skills, with over a third of participants now in the industry.

Ticketholders can expect a dazzling production, an all-star lineup of mayors-turned-DJs, and an electrifying clash of styles, from disco anthems to indie classics. This will be an evening where politics takes a backseat, and the musical talents of the nation’s regional leaders are revealed.

Tim Heatley, Co-Founder of Capital & Centric, said:

“I’m buzzing to be teaming up with Regeneration Brainery and the Metro Mayors for the first ever Multi Metro Mayor DJ Battle! Its an epic venue, an even better cause, and with Capital & Centric involved, you know it’s going to be a proper party. Huge thanks to the various businesses backing the event to make sure its absolutely epic. Expect thrills, spills and some unexpected DJ skills on the night”

Michele Steel, Chief Executive of Regeneration Brainery, said: “I cannot wait for what will be a truly iconic night, to see our headliners seriously impress us with their unexpected musical talents, whilst raising money for an amazing organisation. An evening of classic tunes and great dance moves all created by our Metro Mayors is not one to miss. This really will be the most unique debate of their lives, and I can’t wait to find out who is voted the winner.

