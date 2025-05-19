Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation marks 20 years with £292,300 fundraising high at annual dinner

Sodexo’s Stop Hunger Foundation celebrated its 20th anniversary in style last week at Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club’s American Express Stadium. The annual fundraising dinner brought together colleagues, charity partners, clients and supply partners to raise £292,300 for initiatives tackling food insecurity across the UK and Ireland.

The evening was also an important step forward in Sodexo’s journey toward its ambitious 2030 commitment of supporting over 12.5 million direct and indirect beneficiaries through the Stop Hunger Foundation. Guests not only gave generously but many also pledged their time, signing up to volunteer with the Foundation’s long-standing charity partner, Trussell.

The dinner was hosted by Jean Renton, COO of Sodexo UK & Ireland and Trustee of the Stop Hunger Foundation, alongside Patrick Forbes, Chair of the Foundation, and Sodexo Ambassador, and Rugby World Cup winner Matt Dawson. The event also welcomed special guest speaker Asma Khan, one of the world’s most prominent female chefs and the Foundation’s first-ever patron.

Asma, who became patron in January 2025 and is the chef advocate for the UN World Food Programme, brings valuable support and inspiration to the Foundation’s work. She has a shared commitment with the Stop Hunger Foundation, championing initiatives that address the root causes of food insecurity, including skills development, resource accessibility, and community empowerment.

Asma Khan, Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation Patron, said: “It was an honour to be part of this special evening celebrating 20 years of the Stop Hunger Foundation. Food insecurity is a complex issue, but events like this remind us that when people come together with a shared goal, we can make real progress.

“I’m proud to work alongside the Foundation in supporting not only immediate relief but also long-term solutions that help empower individuals in communities facing hardship. The passion I saw in the room tonight to raise funds and donate time and expertise gives me real hope for the future.”

Over the past 20 years, the Foundation has supported more than 9.6 million beneficiaries through 230 charity partners across over 56 cities and regions, distributing more than £6.4 million in grants. Thanks to Sodexo’s financial support, 100% of the donations made to Stop Hunger are directed towards charitable partners.

Launched by Sodexo UK & Ireland in 2005, the Foundation exists to fight food insecurity and build a better tomorrow. As it marks two decades of action, it is strengthening its commitment to sustainable, long-term solutions. One example includes a £150,000 multi-year grant to the Trussell’s award-winning Helpline Through Hardship project, a service that connects people in crisis with financial support, helping them secure, on average, over £2,000 in additional income per year.

In addition to raising money, the event also celebrated the contributions of Sodexo colleagues and supply partners who regularly dedicate time to fundraising and volunteering with the Foundation. Three awards were presented during the evening:

Diane Jones – Change Maker of the Year

Recognised for her continued dedication to fundraising, volunteering, and advocacy. Diane has arranged fundraising events and set up a permanent food bank in Sodexo’s London head office which collects around 200kg of food donations every month for charity partner The Switch.

MacKenzie Liddelow – Change Maker of the Year

Acknowledged for exceeding volunteering targets within Sodexo’s Energy & Resources business, forming impactful charity partnerships, and championing a local volunteering initiative, now supported by the Foundation and commended by the Scottish Parliament.

Kimberly-Clark – Responsible Supplier of the Year

Over the past year, Kimberly Clark has supported Sodexo with innovations that deliver cost savings, waste reduction and improved operational performance. Its bespoke tools and core paper hygiene products reduce waste, enhance hygiene and save paper and CO 2 emissions. Kimberly Clark’s paper hand towel recycling at Sodexo sites, along with monthly sustainability impact reports, underscores its commitment to sustainability. Additionally, its Kleenex brand’s partnership with Mind has funded 27,720 enquiries to Mind’s helpline since 2020.

Jean Renton, COO of Sodexo UK & Ireland and Trustee of the Foundation, said: “This year’s event was a powerful celebration and a reminder of what can be achieved to support others. I’m incredibly proud of the funds we’ve raised, but even more so of the passion and commitment shown by our clients, colleagues, charity partners, sponsors and supply partners. Together, we’re building a legacy that creates long-term change.”

Patrick Forbes, Chair of the Stop Hunger Foundation, added: “As we celebrate 20 years of the Stop Hunger Foundation, it’s truly inspiring to look back at how far we’ve come and even more exciting to see the momentum we’re building for the future. This Foundation matters. The work it supports is changing lives, creating stronger communities, and laying the groundwork for sustainable solutions to food insecurity.

“We also celebrated our incredible employee Stop Hunger charity champions, who are the heart and soul of this mission. Their passion, energy, and dedication – whether through shaping our strategy or encouraging colleagues to volunteer – powers everything we do”.

Around 400 guests enjoyed a special dining experience curated by Sodexo Live!, in collaboration with 2013 MasterChef winner Steven Edwards, featuring locally sourced and sustainable ingredients. The menu also included dishes by Asma from her latest cookbook Monsoon.

Sodexo supply partner, Zeelo – a leading provider of sustainable, tech-enabled staff transportation solutions – supported the event, providing an accessible, carbon-neutral shuttle service and volunteers to help transport guests, ensuring everyone arrived home and comfortably at the venue. The service was operated by Brighton & Hove Buses; a valued operator partner in Zeelo’s network. This hands-on approach reflects Zeelo’s broader commitment to community engagement and positive social impact.

Stop Hunger is an employee-led initiative by Sodexo, active in over 73 countries around the world.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals