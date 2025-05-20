Travelodge opens its doors in Bromsgrove

Travelodge, the UK’s first budget hotel brand which operates over 610 hotels across the UK, Ireland and Spain, today announces it has opened the doors to a brand new 43-room hotel in Bromsgrove.

Located just a 6-minute walk from Bromsgrove train station and a 30 minute drive away from Birmingham Airport, the hotel offers excellent transport links.

Guests can explore a range of local attractions, including scenic walks in the parkland of Hagley Hall and the Walton and Clent Hills. Sanders Park, the Norton Collection Museum, and the historic St John’s Church are all within a mile of the hotel. For day trips, the historic city of Worcester and the West Midland Safari Park are both a short drive away. A variety of restaurants and cafés are also located nearby, perfect for dining after a day out.

The hotel features Travelodge’s new, premium look and feel design which includes a newly designed reception area and next generation rooms – offering everything a business or leisure guest needs for a comfortable and relaxing stay.

This hotel is a former Ibis, acquired as part of Travelodge’s UK development strategy to expand through rebrand acquisitions of existing hotels that meet its locational and branding criteria.

Travelodge continues to grow rapidly, with a strong commitment to expanding its hotel network to give customers more choice while supporting local communities through nationwide job creation. The company already operates 22 hotels across Birmingham.

Steve Bennett, Chief Property and Development Officer, Travelodge, comments:

“We’re thrilled to officially open our new Bromsgrove hotel. It’s a fantastic spot for both business and leisure travellers, and we’re excited to welcome guests to the newest addition to our growing UK portfolio.

With around 600 Travelodge hotels now open across the country, we’re aiming to add 300 more locations, including 20 in the Midlands region. This expansion will create new jobs and offer even more choice and great value for our customers visiting the area and beyond.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals