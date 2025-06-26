A GROUNDBREAKING robot designed to make bricklaying smarter, faster, safer and greener has arrived in the UK

A new era in the construction industry will begin in Durham where the wall-laying terra-based robot – nicknamed WLTR or ‘Walter’ – is being first used on a development of 27 houses by high-quality development company JT Lifestyle Homes.

The cutting-edge robot can lay up to 200 square metres of masonry per day – dramatically outstripping human output.

It can also construct walls up to 3.5 metres high without scaffolding – with plans underway to increase this to 5 metres – and work in all conditions including wind, rain and extreme temperatures. Bosses estimate one robot could build hundreds of homes a year.

Dr Jan Telensky, owner and founder of JT Lifestyle Homes, said: “The construction industry is currently facing severe labour shortages at a time when the government wishes to deliver 1.5 million more homes.

“There are simply not enough bricklayers entering the trade to keep up with demand for affordable homes, so we must find new solutions.”

Robot Walter was developed in the Czech Republic in partnership with GreenBuild and has been brought to the UK by JT Lifestyle Homes, who specialise in smart, affordable homes and commercial spaces of the future.

According to the Office for National Statistics there are currently more than 35,000 job vacancies in the construction industry – the highest rate in any sector.

In March, Chancellor Rachel Reeves promised a £600 million government war chest to train 60,000 bricklayers, electricians, engineers and carpenters over the next four years.

Dr Telensky said: “The construction industry has an ageing workforce, with an average age of 46, and unfortunately not enough young people are looking for trade jobs.

“The government has ambitious plans for growth and housing and we simply don’t have the manpower that’s needed.

“Robot Walter’s cutting-edge technology has the potential to ease the burden and also create new, highly-skilled jobs for operators who will still be needed to oversee projects.

“As well as building faster, intelligent monitoring means Robot Walter’s bricks are laid with ultimate precision which will enhance the overall build quality.”

The Walter robot is currently being used on a development of 27 homes in Durham and will be rolled out to other sites in due course.

Other projects by JTLH include a former Post Office building in Hull, a stunning development of one, two, three and four bed homes in Haywood Park, Southampton and an elegant apartment renovation in Eastwood, Nottinghamshire, as well as commercial builds.

Once built, the Durham homes will be available under JT Lifestyle Homes’ rent to buy scheme, allowing first-time buyers to use rental payments as a method of saving for a deposit.

Dr Telensky, who received the Dahrendorf Responsible Capitalism Award, presented to him at the House of Lords in 2022, continued: “I am committed to providing affordable housing in the UK. With innovative building techniques and an innovative rent to buy scheme we can set people free from a lifetime of renting.”

